Victoria Stadium closed and Necaxa fined

The hydro-warm painting received an economic sanction of 120 thousand pesos for not following the regulations to stop the spread of Covid-19

The director of regulations of the municipality of Aguascalientes, David Ángeles Castañeda, announced that the victory stadium, in addition to 16 other commercial establishments, have been closed after not abiding by the guidelines following new measures that the government had announced to try to combat the spread of Covid-19.

The Rayos del Necaxa did not follow the rules and decided to open the grandstand of their stadium for the Day 2 match against Rayados de Monterrey, for which, in addition to the closure of the property, they have also received a fine of 120 thousand pesos.

Necaxa did not abide by the entity’s protocols in the game against Rayados and was sanctioned for it imago7

“We have had 17 closures, of the 17 I can tell you that 10 have been grocery and convenience stores, the Victoria Stadium, a casino and the other five are nightclubs, bars and canteens,” explained the public official.

In the particular case of the Victoria Stadium, he pointed out that they saw the fact that Necaxa decided to open the doors as an act of rebellion when I already knew the new regulations for that weekend.

“We feel like a kind of rebellion the theme that the soccer game was made this Friday, because the decree was already there, they were already aware that there should be no public shows, so obviously yes, on the subject of shows , all are canceled. The fine will be 120 thousand pesos, “he said.

Necaxa’s next home game is February 5 (against Pachuca). Once the fine has been paid and the closing seals have been removed, there would be no problem for there to be activity in the propertyHowever, the Rays must abide by the allowed percentage of attendees, which could vary according to what happens in the entity during the next few days.