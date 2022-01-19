Veronica Sullivan, new Honorary Ambassador of SFC

The senior vice president and head of External Affairs of Global Production and State and Local Government of the American company, will receive this distinction next Thursday the 20th within the framework of Fitur Screen.

Spain Film Commission has already new Honorary Ambassador. Is about Veronica Sullivan, Senior Vice President and Head of External Affairs for Global Production and State and Local Government at NBCUniversal.

In this role, it is responsible for supporting production platforms of NBCUniversal, including Universal Filmed Entertainment, Universal Studio Group, Telemundo and NBCU’s streaming service Peacock, with government regulations, economic development and public affairs initiatives. NBCUniversal, with more than 49,000 people employed worldwide, was founded in 2004 and today is a leading entertainment, news and audiovisual reference engine on a global scale.

Spain Film Commission recognizes with this mention the professional career de Sullivan, his accredited experience and his relevant role in a prestigious company such as NBCUniversal. His appointment will contribute to strengthening the ties between the powerful North American and Spanish audiovisual industries, which is experiencing a moment of global positioning and expansion, being recognized as the most attractive and competitive European Audiovisual Hub.

Sullivan adds to a list relevant personalities such as the former United States ambassador to Spain, James Costos; the actresses Aitana Sánchez Gijón and Emily Blunt, the director of photography, Javier Aguirresarobe; Indian producer Ramji Natarajan and filmmaker Terry Gilliam.

Spain Film Commission awards this distinction every year to outstanding professionals from the audiovisual industry who contribute to positioning Spain as a destination for international audiovisual filming.