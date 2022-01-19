UK inflation accelerates to 5.4%, highest level in 30 years

Inflation in the United Kingdom accelerated in December to its highest level in almost three decades, driven by increases in clothing, food and furniture prices, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The year-on-year rate rose to 5.4% in December from 5.1% year-on-year in November, the National Statistics Office (ONS) said in a statement.

This is the highest level since March 1992 when it reached 7.1%, it added.

Economies around the world are facing sharp price increases prompting central banks to raise interest rates, such as the Bank of England, which in December raised its key lending rate.

“The inflation rate rose again at the end of the year and had not been this high in almost 30 years,” said ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner.

“Food prices rose sharply again while increases in furniture and clothing also put pressure on inflation,” he detailed.

He pointed out that these strong increases were tempered by fuel prices, which were stable last year despite currently having historically high levels.

Fitzner added that last year’s coronavirus shutdowns impacted some products, but their overall effect on inflation was “negligible.”

Meanwhile, the price of natural gas, which contributes a large part to British electricity generation, also registered historical increases in December.

– Increases will follow –

Likewise, the prices of restaurants and hotels during the year-end holidays influenced the inflationary rate, aggravated by the global problems in the supply chain.

The British economy exceeded its pre-pandemic growth level in November, with an expansion of 0.9%, although the spread of the omicron variant should be felt in the December figures.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate fell in November despite the removal of government employment aid adopted during the pandemic, returning to close to its pre-Covid-19 levels.

Despite these improvements, the Boris Johnson government is expected to turn its attention to the rising cost of living, which threatens the finances of British households.

“I understand the pressures people face with the cost of living,” Rishi Sunak, the economy and finance minister, said on Tuesday.

“We gave support of around £12bn to help families with the cost of living,” the minister added.

But economists warn that prices will continue to rise.

Yael Selfin of KPMG UK forecasts a cap of 6.5% inflation in April and Martin Beck of EY Item Club forecast a rate above 6% by mid-year.

