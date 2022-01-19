UG students get first place in Medicine knowledge contest

Guanajuato, Gto.- Students of the Bachelor of Medical Surgeon at the University of Guanajuato (UG) obtained first place in the knowledge contest “Challenge 2021 MIP” organized by the renowned National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition “Salvador Zubirán” (INCMNSZ), a challenge that aims to celebrate the completion of the internship stage for medical students.

This competition aimed at Undergraduate Internal Medicine (MIP), was held last December, which aims to test the knowledge acquired throughout the degree in topics such as: Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Emergencies, Surgery, as well as in Gynecology and Obstetrics.

The Campus León student team was made up of: José Raúl Nieto Saucedo, Lizeth Guadalupe Gutiérrez Canales, Paulina Ramírez Guerrero, who at that time were completing their internship at Hospital Regional No. 58 in León (Guanajuato); and by Saúl Alejandro Mata Yebra, who was attending his internship at Médica Sur in Mexico City.

After their participation, they achieved their main objective by measuring their academic and professional training against fellow interns from various institutions in the country. “We knew that we were going against good students, strong teams, when we got there, the level of demand and competition was quite high,” shared José Raúl Nieto.

After the first day of participation in the first phases, when they saw the results of the qualifier, they realized that they had managed to position themselves in third place. They also agreed that teamwork was one of the main keys to achieving a positive result.

“When we got there, we realized that the fundamental thing was teamwork. Trusting the other person, that the decision they made was the right one and realizing that you have certain strengths, but that your colleagues also have them or have others better than you, was the key for us to reach first place ”, expressed Lizeth Gutiérrez.

Paulina Ramírez added that in addition to these strengths, the perspective that each person can contribute to the objective contributes to the goal pursued, a situation of analysis that was fundamental in the clinical case of the final, “we are individual people, but if all we have the same objective, teamwork is going to be essential and in a certain way easier”, he stressed.

With this spirit of promoting teamwork and measuring their abilities, the winning team of the challenge urged their undergraduate colleagues to participate in this type of spaces that demand and measure their academic level and of which they affirm UG has given them the tools throughout their training.

The development of the “2021 MIP Challenge” consisted of three phases in which questions were applied, as well as clinical cases, starting with a total of 14 teams, until two of them reached the final, in which they faced the resolution of a complex clinical case.

