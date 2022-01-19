Tycoon Ray Dalio highlights a means to control inflation

During the accelerated transition to a green economy, inflation can “take food out of people’s mouths,” the investor warns.

US businessman Ray Dalio, founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, warned against pushing too quickly from fossil fuels to renewable energy and praised oil companies for providing a “reliable” supply.

The danger that the extraction and sale of crude oil prevents is inflation, capable of “taking food out of people’s mouths,” Dalio explained in a talk given on Monday as part of the Sustainability Week summit. in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates). “Thank God for oil producers,” the billionaire was quoted as saying by Bloomberg, arguing that they maintain supply that curbs costs.

According to his intervention, cutting off financing from the oil industry would have a destabilizing effect. The transition to a more ecological economy must be, in his opinion, “intelligent”, while it is dangerous to “tighten” the change process too much, given the problems of inflation.

Thus, Dalio has added his voice to those who advocate acting with caution when moving towards the ‘green’ economy and warns about the impact that this plan could have on the costs of all items, from fuel to food.

In the same vein, analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicted that the global push to achieve net-zero carbon emissions may cause a significant rise in inflation, likely to hit the US and China first.

If you liked it, share it with your friends!