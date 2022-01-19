Trick: How to connect your cell phone to a Wi-Fi network without the password

Halftime

The theme of passwords to be able to connect your cell phone to a Wi-Fi network always represents a series of obstacles, whether the key either too long or just you don’t know her. That is why here we tell you how to connect without the need to type the password.

*Android only

How to connect your cell phone to a Wi-Fi network using a QR code?

Enter the “Settings” of your cell phone

Now go to “Wi-Fi

If your cell phone is connected to a Wi-Fi network and you need your friend to access it without a password, just click on the name of the network.

Now, you will see a tab that says “Wifi QR Code”

Go to “Settings, Wifi”, and in the upper corner select the small box

Now just scan the QR code and you will have Wi-Fi without having to ask your friends for the password

How to connect your cell phone to a Wi-Fi network using the WPS button?

The WPS (Wifi Protected Setup) button is found on most routers.

From your cell phone go to ‘Wifi Settings’

Enter the menu and again in ‘Settings’, where you will find the ‘WPS connection’ option

The mobile device will ask you to press the WPS button on the router

After that it will connect automatically

