Tomorrow 4 new games will arrive on Xbox Game Pass

The month of January has been a pretty quiet one (or it was being, until we came across the still hard to believe news of the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft) when it comes to games. However, it seems that this is about to change. Although we do not yet know the complete list, we do know that 4 new games coming to Xbox Game Pass tomorrow being some of them real bombshells.

These titles will be available from tomorrow, January 20, and it should be noted that there are surely more than 4 titles that arrive, according to leaks, but these are the ones that have been officially confirmed to date.

Filtered the new Xbox Game Pass games for the end of January 2022

Hitman Trilogy

This trilogy incorporates HITMAN 1, HITMAN 2 and HITMAN 3 in a single package, which allows users to enjoy the entire new saga of agent 47 with all the content to date.

Rainbow Six Extraction

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Extraction is a cooperative tactical FPS for 1-3 players. The agents of Rainbow Six unite against a common enemy: the deadly threat of the archaea. Assemble your team and risk it all in the containment zones. Knowledge, cooperation and a tactical approach will be your best weapons against this deadly threat. Form a team and play it all against this unknown enemy.

pupperazzi

Put your love for puppies to the test – we have a ton of dogs that need to have their pictures taken, dammit! Photograph and catalog the best (and slickest) dogs to build your career, upgrade your camera, and discover new canines. WOOF.

wind jammers 2

25 years later, throwing Frisbees at your opponents is still as cool as ever. A sequel to the NEOGEO cult classic Windjammers, Windjammers 2 is the perfect blend of what you loved about the classic game and all-new mechanics. Fast-paced, strategic, easy to learn but hard to master: Windjammers 2 follows in the footsteps of the first installment and brings back everything that makes the Windjammers series competitive and hilarious.