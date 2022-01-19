Tom Holland and Zendaya couldn’t fall in love in Spiderman

Digital Millennium

In December 2021 it premiered Spiderman: No Way Home, which generated a lot of expectation since its first trailer and with its arrival in theaters something that many asked for was confirmed: the spiderverse. But this was not the only thing that the latest production of the arachnid brought, but also a romance between Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Although there were already rumors about a romance between the protagonists of Spiderman, The actors were in charge of confirming their romance in one of the world premieres of their most recent film.

For now, it seems that Tom Holland and Zendaya have a dream courtshipHowever, the producer of Spiderman has said that he spoke with the actors and asked them not to fall in love while they made the film.

Amy Pascal, producer of Spiderman, gave an interview to Guardian where he said he had a chat with Tom Holland and Zendaya after they were chosen to participate in the arachnid movie.

“I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and taught them a lesson,” he said.

According to the producer, that the protagonists having a relationship in real life can complicate things on set.

“Don’t get involved, just don’t get involved. Try not to get involved,” he said.

Amy Pascal said she had the same talk with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, who met and fell in love when performing The Amazing SpidermanHowever, when the two ended their relationship, this did not affect the filming of the film, “I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma,” he said.

It seems that the protagonists of Spiderman end up in love with their fictional partners in real life, since the same thing happened to Tobey Maguire and Kristen Dunst, who had a short romance, which they had to revive and fake on the big screen.

