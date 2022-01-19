Tom Hanks Movies: The Simple Reason He Started Doing More Serious Dramas

Today, Tom Hanks is a two-time Academy Award winner and acclaimed actor even for those movies that didn’t win awards. It may be hard for fans of modern Tom Hanks movies to realize that there was a time when Hanks was considered a risk. Hanks said there was a much simpler reason he was allowed to start taking such risks in the ’90s.

Tom Hank | Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images

Hanks appeared in the smart November 1 podcast. When Hanks was asked by hosts Sean Hayes, Will Arnett and Jason Bateman about his transition to dramatic roles, Hanks said it was simply a benefit of growing old in them.

Hanks told his agent that he wanted to do serious Tom Hanks movies.

Throughout the ’80s, Hanks was known as a funny man thanks to movies like Splash, Bachelor Party, Dragnet, Y Big. Big had some dramatic moments, and in the middle he also showed range in Nothing in common Y End line. your own league was a turning point before Hanks played a lawyer with AIDS in Philadelphia.

“Look, I’m not good at this kind of thing, but there was one time I was sitting down with my showbiz expert who works for CAA,” Hanks said on smart. “And he said, ‘What do you want to do?’ And I said, ‘I want to play adults, I want to play people who have been through a bitter engagement.’ He was around 30 years old at the time.”

Fortunately, the industry was ready for the grown-up Tom Hanks.

credited hanks Nothing in common Y End line like steps. Noticeably skipped misfire. The Bonfire of the Vanities. However, he said the real turning point was nearing 40 when he made Philadelphia. After that, he played Forrest Gump from college age to middle age, and then played astronaut Jim Lovell in apollo 13 and a World War II Captain in Saving Private Ryan.

“You have to get old,” Hanks said. “Garry Marshall gave me a great role with Jackie Gleason in a movie called Nothing in common. David Seltzer wrote and directed with Sally Field End line and then Big wine.”

The first Tom Hanks movies were for young Hanks

Hanks doesn’t disparage early Tom Hanks movies. He simply acknowledges that he overcame them. You can only play a bachelor who settles down for so long, or a college grad who runs away to the Peace Corps in volunteers.

“There’s a movie that you do when you’re 27 and when you were in your early 30s, I did several of them,” Hanks said. “I turned 27 the day we finished the film Splash. It was the last day of shooting, we were in the Bahamas. We had a cake that was actually for the wrapper. Hey, let’s celebrate the last day of shooting with a cake. Someone with a tube of toothpaste added ‘Happy Birthday Tom’ to the icing on the cake because they found out it was my birthday.”

