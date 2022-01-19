Tom Hanks finds director for ‘A Man Called Ove’ remake

At this time, the director Marc Forster, author of World War Z, has signed on to be in charge of the project. David Magee, who has already worked with him on Discovering Neverland, will deal with the adapted script.

Own Tom Hanks will produce the film with his partner Gary Goetzman for Playtone, alongside Rita Wilson and Fredrik Wikstrom Nicastro of SF Studios.

Hannes Holm directed and wrote the original, which adapts Fredrik Backman’s novel of the same name. Its protagonist is Ove, a curmudgeon in his sixties, who insists to an exaggeration on maintaining order and discipline. It annoys him that the residents of his urbanization do not comply with the rules, or that cars circulate where it is not allowed. He frequently visits his wife’s grave, to which he tells the news of his dull life, and his desire to meet with her. When he is fired from his job, early retirement, it seems that he has definitely run out of reasons to continue living. So he repeatedly tries to commit suicide, but something is always stopping him, and that something is almost always his willingness to help someone who needs his services.

Marc Forster is also pending the filming of White Bird: A Wonder Story, film adaptation of the graphic novel by RJ Palacio, author of the novel on which the film was based Wonder, with which it has connections. It tells the fictional life of the grandmother of Julian, the boy who bullied Auggie Pullman in the original, and is set in Nazi-occupied France during World War II.

