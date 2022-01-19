Ticket applications open for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Today, 19 January 2022, the ticket application phase for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™ opens. The range of products and packages available will delight all fans of the host region and the entire world, eager to experience this very special celebration of the king of sports.

With the wide variety of attractive options offered by this first phase, fans from all over the planet have the opportunity to secure their seats so as not to miss out on this unique experience.

“This is a World Cup for Qatar, for the region and for the world, so the types of tickets presented today are in line with FIFA’s goal of bringing the beautiful game to as many fans around the globe as possible. “It will be a festival of football where fans will experience the rich culture and fertile history of the region thanks to this magnificent setting in world-class stadiums,” said Fatma Samoura, FIFA Secretary General. different cultures so that everyone can experience football together at the FIFA World Cup™”.

“The first FIFA World Cup™ to be played in the Middle East and the Arab world will offer an extraordinary competition. Together with our partners, rights holders and other stakeholders, Qatar is looking forward to bringing all the fans together to celebrate this occasion.” share your passion for football, immerse yourself in a new culture and enjoy our country to the fullest,” said Nasser Al Khater, CEO of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC.

From today at 1:00 p.m. and until February 8 at 1:00 p.m. (both Doha time), applications can be submitted during this first sale period. In it, the date on which the requests are sent will be irrelevant —it does not matter if it is done on the first day or the last—, since all the tickets will be assigned once the request phase is completed. In the event that the demand exceeds the quota available for the national or international market, tickets will be awarded by random selection. All applicants will receive a communication before Tuesday, March 8, informing them of whether their request has been partially or completely accepted, or has been rejected, and will provide both the instructions to be followed and the deadline for pay the assigned tickets.

Under FIFA’s ticketing policy for the 2010, 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cup™ editions, a special price category, category 4, has been reserved for residents of the country host, who will be able to request seats from as little as 40 QAR.

For them, Visa cards are the only possible payment method, while international fans can pay for tickets with Visa and other accepted payment cards. Visa cards are the preferred payment method at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

During this first period of sale by random selection, the following types of tickets may be requested:

Single Match TicketTickets for a specific match, available for all matches (from the opening match to the grand final).

team subscriptionFor those who want to follow a specific team throughout its history in Qatar, starting with the first match of the group stage.

Ticket for four stadiumsThis new type of FIFA ticket offers fans the wonderful opportunity to experience the unique atmosphere of four different stadiums on consecutive days, thanks to the fact that, in Qatar, all of them are within walking distance of each other.

Accessibility TicketsThey are part of any of the products listed above, and provide people with disabilities and reduced mobility adapted facilities and spaces that cover a wide variety of requirements.

Ahead of the final draw for the FIFA World Cup™, which will take place on Friday 1 April, fans are scheduled to enjoy a second chance to win tickets during a first-come, first-served sales phase. More information on this will be communicated soon.

After the final draw, the following sales phases will open, which will include additional products:

Follower TicketsFor those fans who want to sit next to the other supporters of their national team.

Follower conditional inputs For fans who want to reserve a seat for one of their team’s potential matches in the knockout rounds, including the grand final.

Given the short distances between the stadiums, Qatar 2022™ will give fans the opportunity to attend more than one match a day during the early stages of the competition. In the ticket sales phase that will start after the final draw, applicants will be able to register for more than one game per day. However, as they will need enough time to travel, it will not be possible for them to attend consecutive matches.

In order for attendees to take advantage of the compact format of Qatar 2022™, FIFA has lowered the household ticket limits that were in place at previous World Cups. Now, to enjoy matches with family and friends, a household can purchase up to six seats per match and a total of 60 tickets throughout the competition.

Hay’ya Card (Fan ID)The Hay’ya card is mandatory to enter the State of Qatar, access the stadiums (along with the mandatory entrance) and, among other advantages, free travel on match days.

Measures against COVID-19Health remains the top priority for FIFA and the State of Qatar. The latter will provide the necessary health and safety guidelines to protect those participating in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. All attendees must follow the travel instructions of the Qatari authorities and the guidelines of the Ministry of Health of Qatar. Full information on security measures against the pandemic will be communicated before the start of the competition.

Visit FIFA.com/en/tickets to submit ticket requests and consult the FAQ section, where you will find more information on ticket types and price categories.