This is how the fans reacted – Publimetro México

Without bulky hairstyles and leaving aside the stereotypes of perfection that often appear in social networks, the queens of Hollywood cinema, Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow, taught simplicity and a message of acceptance that earned them praise from fans.

The eternal “Rachel Green” from the Friends series was the first to surprise her on Instagram with a look like never before. At 52 years old, he showed that he is at his best with a photograph where he got rid of his perfectly straight hair and showed off his rebellious curls.

The actress posed only wearing a white towel and her blonde hair, leaving the filters aside and demonstrating her self-confidence. And although the image sought to promote her new hair line, Aniston managed to attract the attention of her fans who added more than three million “likes” in a short time as well as praise.

But another Hollywood celebrity followed Aniston’s lead, who along with The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon is up for four SAG Award nominations. This is Gwyneth Paltrow, who also joined this trend of naturalness in the 2.0 world.

The Oscar winner was shown with her hair pulled back and her face without a drop of makeup. All this as part of the launch of a facial care product that she herself explained in a message.

“If you know me, you know I love a good scrub, which is why I’m so excited to introduce this new addition to the GOOPGLOW family,” she said, referring to her face care line. She later wrote: This smooth-as-cleansing jelly really brings out your glow…the results are pretty terrific.”

The famous received several messages of support and praise for her incredible appearance. “I can’t wait to try it. I love this picture of your heavenly flaky skin, singer-songwriter Holly Williams wrote. Paris Hilton also reacted with emojis of hearts while the influencer Annie Bing told her: “Beautiful you”, in addition to how beautiful and spectacular Gwyneth looked.

More and more celebrities are joining the trend of showing themselves without makeup, in addition to promoting the self-esteem and acceptance movement that has been so fashionable in recent times. Jennifer López is another of the celebrities who has fearlessly shown herself naturally, even with her enormous dark circles, allowing fans to discover her most intimate and spontaneous facet. At the same time Salma Hayek, Lady Gaga and Thalía have surprised with this type of selfies.