They would allow signing extra players, to avoid postponements

The infections by COVID-19 are the order of the day, entering players to the health and safety protocols loads, something that is worrying the NBA, due to the fear of having to cancel / postpone the current season again.

Because of this, the top executives of the basketball league, gathered together with the Players Association (NBPA), to discuss the possibility of the most affected teams, feel free to sign additional replacements, thereby avoiding game cancellations, according to an ESPN article by Adrian Wojnarowski and Baxter Holmes.

The text mentions that the NBA board of governors have made it clear that through the necessary measures, avoid at all costs, the postponement of meetings.

The idea of ​​signing replacement elements due to contagion has been officially approved, after the aforementioned meeting, held during the course of this Friday.

According to ESPN data, as of this Friday, at least 84 players have entered health and safety protocols this season, figures that had not been seen since the start of the pandemic.

Another of the ideas that have been handled is that players who test positive, but do not present symptoms, can play, however, this option has been ruled out, since asymptomatic infected players can still infect other elements, so that it would be somewhat unwise to adopt such a proposal.