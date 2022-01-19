They suffer their worst fall in 14 years after Microsoft operation – El Financiero

The Sony Group Corp. shares fell 13 percent in Tokyo on Wednesday, its biggest drop since October 2008, after PlayStation rival Microsoft Corp. announced a $69 billion deal to acquire game publisher Activision Blizzard Inc.

Blockbuster acquisition ramps up Microsoft’s spending spree to secure intellectual property assets for its Xbox Game Pass service, removing $20 billion from Sony’s valuation in one day.

The push to attract paying subscribers with an overwhelming portfolio of games challenges Sony’s traditional console business model that relies on high-profile exclusive titles and hardware sales. Games and network services account for about 30 percent of Sony’s revenue.

Microsoft announced Tuesday that it has more than 25 million Game Pass subscribers and will “offer as many Activision Blizzard games as we can within Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass,” spanning new and existing titles, according to the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer. Call of Duty, Diablo and World of Warcraft are among several highly successful franchises developed under the Activision Blizzard umbrella.

“Sony will have a monumental challenge on its hands to stand alone in this war of attrition,” said Amir Anvarzadeh of Asymmetric Advisors. “With the likelihood of Call of Duty now being added exclusively to the Game Pass roster, the headwinds for Sony are only going to get tougher.”