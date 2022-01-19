They find the exact place on the Moon where there is water; this we know

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 18.01.2022 08:03:32





What’s on the Moon? Is there water on the Moon? According to a recent study, the exact place where there is water on the Earth’s satellite was found for the first time, discovery that could change the course of the satellite and its studies. We tell you what we know about this finding thanks to a Chinese probe.

According to the study published by Science Advances, was the probe China’s Chang’E-5 which first found the place on the Moon where water is present.

What does the study say? The study revealed that a volcanic rock with water that could be used was found. The site is in the Oceanus Procellarum, the dry ocean where the Chang’E-5 probe landed in 2020.

on said site approximately one kilo 700 grams of rocks and dust was collected to be sent to Earth and a lunar mineralogical spectrometer was used to look for waves related to molecular water.

However, the concentration of water found on the Moon’s surface did not reach 120 parts per million. Although it is believed that more rocks with liquid could be discovered.

The discovery of water on the Moon in 2020



In 2020, NASA confirmed that there was water on the Moon. This after a two-year analysis was published in a study in Nature Astronomy. The finding was made possible by NASA’s SOFIA airborne observatory, and this discovery indicates that water can be distributed across the lunar surface, and is not limited to cold, shady places.

SOFIA detected water molecules (H2O) in Clavius ​​Crater, one of the largest craters visible from Earth, located in the southern hemisphere of the Moon. Previous observations of the Moon’s surface detected some form of hydrogen, but were unable to distinguish between water and its close chemical relative, hydroxyl (OH).

​

We just announced – for the first time – we’ve confirmed H2O???? in sunlit☀️ areas of the Moon. This indicates that water might be distributed across the lunar surface. https://t.co/Gn0DSu5K95 — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) October 26, 2020

grb

​

​