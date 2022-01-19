They filter the name of the English actor who will give life to Thomas Wayne, Batman

A month and a half after the premiere of The Batman, the long-awaited film by Matt Reeves starring Robert Pattinson, new details are still coming to light of what will be the first solo film of the Gotham City vigilante since 2012, when it hit the cinemas The Dark Knight Rises, with Christian Bale.



-Advertisement-

This new movie will take place during Bruce Wayne’s early years as a vigilante, so in the trailers we’ve seen he looks more motivated by revenge; In The Batman, the protagonist will share credits with Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), and will also face villains such as the Penguin (Colin Farrell), the Riddler (Paul Dano) and Carmine Falcone (John Turturro).

Meanwhile, Andy Serkis will play Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright will be James “Jim” Gordon, two almost paternal figures for Bruce Wayne/Batman in the absence of his father who, remember, was killed along with his mother when the caped hero just was a kid.

Who will be Bruce Wayne’s dad in The Batman?



-Advertisement-

It is not known for sure if Matt Reeves will add flashbacks from Bruce’s childhood in The Batman, although everything seems to indicate that yes, since the name of the renowned actor who will play Thomas Wayne was recently leaked. In addition, his presence in the film – even if it is as a memory – would make sense since in the previews, the Riddler threatens Bruce with revealing secrets (and lies) about his family.

According to user @WayneG1939, the Dark Knight’s father will be played by English actor Luke Roberts, who will be remembered by many for his role as Arthur Dayne in the famous HBO series Game of Thrones, but also in productions like Black Sails, Band of Brothers or Pirates of the Caribbean: Sailing in mysterious waters.

This statement comes from a photograph that the histrion published more than a year ago on his Instagram account in which he appears reading the DC comic “Batman: Sins of the father”, in which Bruce discovers that his father is actually one of the most evil villains of Gotham City and therefore enters into crisis, so he decides then to compensate all those people who Thomas hurt.



-Advertisement-

We will have to wait until March 4 to see if this rumor, which is circulating more and more strongly in the specialized media and insider network accounts, is real. But according to Luke Roberts’ publication, in which he states that he cannot say anything about his new character because he signed a confidentiality document, everything seems to indicate that he will be Thomas Wayne in the film.

If all goes well, this will be the definitive release date for The Batman with Robert Pattinson, as it is worth mentioning that a few days ago, Warner reported that he was closely monitoring the progress of Omicron, the variant of Covid-19 that is putting on alert the health authorities, and thus assess whether the premiere of the film was delayed, which, it was confirmed, will last two hours and 55 minutes.