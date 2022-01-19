They confirm Robinho’s 9-year sentence for rape

Rome Italy. Former Brazilian player Robson de Souza “Robinho” was sentenced by the Italian Supreme Court to nine years of plaugh for raping a 23-year-old woman in a Milan nightclub in 2013, when she was wearing an AC shirt Milan.

The Italian justice rejected the appeal presented by the lawyers of Robinho, who defended the footballer by ensuring that the girl agreed to have sex with the Brazilian, according to the Italian media.

Some intercepted phone calls were important for the final sentence in which Robinho stated: “It makes me laugh because I’m not interested, the woman was drunk, she doesn’t even know what happened,” add the aforementioned sources.

The conviction of the former player of the selection of Brazil had been confirmed in 2020 by the Milan Court of Appeal, which considered that the player, ex of the Real Madrid and of Manchester City, among others, “brutally humiliated” the victim and voluntarily diverted the investigations.

Robinho used to play for AC Milan in 2013 and participated with a friend, Riccardo Falco, in the rape of a girl who was celebrating her birthday in a well-known Milanese bar.

Robinho He did not accept these accusations in 2014, when the news broke that Italy was investigating him for these events.

Robinho was accused of rape in England in 2009

In 2009, when he played in the premier league, it was learned that the former South American attacker was being investigated by the police for an alleged rape in a Leeds nightclub, although he was later released on bail, after an interrogation.

The footballer denied these accusations.

The Italian justice should ask Brazil for a permit for the extradition of Robinho, who does not reside in Italy, according to local media.

With information from EFE