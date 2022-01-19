These are the benefits of green juice for your health

One of the favorite drinks among people who take care of their Health, is he juice green, although today there is a great variety of recipes, all of them have a great contribution of Benefits that you Health will appreciate. For this reason we will give you some recipes and we will explain how this drink can help you improve many aspects inside and outside your body.

This juice is a combination of green fruits and vegetables whose nutritional properties benefit people’s health, with no exceptions, since children. young people, pregnant women, diabetics or older adults can consume it. Thanks to its endless combinations you will never get bored of drinking this juice, since it will never be the same.

Benefits of green juice

According to many nutrition specialists, green juice serves as a complement to daily food, so the ingredients and the way of preparation help to benefit health in different aspects. Some of the benefits of drinking green juice are.

It is an antioxidant, green juices stimulate cell regeneration thanks to the antioxidants in each ingredient.

It gives you more energy. Due to the high consumption of carbohydrates from which the body absorbs sugar, the body receives more energy, almost the same as drinking coffee.

Strengthen your immune system, all ingredients contain vitamins that help strengthen your body by preventing diseases.

It helps with digestion and detoxifies the liver, thanks to its high chlorophyll content.

Reduces inflammation and helps prevent cardiovascular problems.

Helps improve the appearance of the skin.

Reduce the cholesterol.

Maintains blood pressure.

Experts recommend drinking a green juice in the morning, before consuming any other food, as this allows your body to better absorb the nutrients and have a better effect on your health.

Green Juice Recipe

Although there is no official recipe to prepare a green juice, we will tell you how you can prepare a super healthy version with ingredients that are easy to obtain. The ingredients you need are:

1 green apple

2 bananas

2 cups spinach

2 tablespoons of oatmeal

lemon juice

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon of chia

2 cups of water

ice to taste

The preparation is very simple, one night before you can soak the two tablespoons of oatmeal in a glass of water, the next day just add the ingredients previously cut to the blender, start with the green leaves and then the rest, blend and serve. Ice is optional, so you may or may not add it.

Remember that for greater effectiveness it is important to accompany a good diet and a little exercise, try this recipe and improve your health.