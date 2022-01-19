These are the 15 most sought-after jobs in Mexico for 2022

With the emergence of new technologies and the adaptation to life remotely, also the jobs/jobs that are most requested in companies have changed a bit… or a lot?

That is why the LinkedIn Economic Graph research team set out to analyze millions of positions that were obtained from January 1, 2017 to July 31, 2021.

With this, they calculated the growth rate of each position, which resulted in a list with the 15 jobs in our country that have had a strong demand in our country in the last 5 years.

In order to be on the list, all jobs must have experienced sustained growth among users, in addition to experiencing a considerable increase in the number of places in 2021.

And now, let’s go…

The 15 most demanded jobs in Mexico

It is important to mention that internships, volunteer positions, acting positions and student positions were excluded from this list. For positions that are identical but with different levels of responsibility, a grouping was made.

This list not only focuses on explaining the job search trend but also shows a view of the future, where the labor market is headed and where there are long-term opportunities.

The person in this position is primarily responsible for identifying and procuring new customers and business. The industries where this job is most in demand are marketing and advertising, services and information technology, as well as computer software.

The cities with the most hires are CDMX, Guadalajara, Querétaro and Puebla with an average of 5 years of experience.

The researcher must plan, design and execute user studies as well as analyze the results. Industries that are increasingly requiring the position are financial services, information technology and services, as well as management consulting.

The cities with the most hires are CDMX, Guadalajara and Puebla with an average of 5.7 years of experience.

The data engineer is primarily in charge of transforming the data into a format that can be easily analyzed. The industries that most demand it are technology and information services, financial services and the automotive industry with a greater number of contracts in CDMX, Guadalajara, Querétaro, Morelia, León and Monterrey.

The customer service analyst collects and analyzes customer data to work on problem resolution.

The industries that most demand this job are financial services, food and beverages, as well as information technology and services. The cities that have hired the most are CDMX, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Toluca and Aguascalientes with an average experience of 3.8 years for the candidates.

And what is that eaten with? The person with this position creates, codes and improves the server, applications and databases to create a functional experience for the end user.

The main industries that request it, increasingly, are information technology and services, computer software and financial services in CDMX, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Querétaro, Mérida and Morelia with an average of 4.5 years of experience.

The person with this job converts raw data into valuable information that an organization needs to grow and compete.

The industries that most request it are information technology and services, financial services, as well as retail. The cities with the most hires are Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Querétaro and Aguascalientes with an average of 3.9 years of experience.

UNAM recently opened a mathematics for development degree, a career that includes data science.

The clinical research assistant establishes, coordinates and supervises clinical stages with drugs, medical nutrition or medical devices. Generally It is sought after in the pharmaceutical, hospital, and healthcare industries, as well as research.

The cities with the highest demand are CDMX, Monterrey, San Luis Potosí and Guadalajara with an average experience of 7.6 years.

The on-site specialist focuses on providing technical support services in the supervision of daily activities to ensure timely and accurate responses to customer requests.

The cities that have registered the most hiring are CDMX, Guadalajara, Monterrey and Querétaro with an average of 4.5 years of experience. The industries that request it, for the most part, are pharmaceutical, internet and consumer goods.

Software test engineer

The person in this position is dedicated to testing software or applications to be sure that they work as they should. The industries in which a professional with this position will work are services and information technology, medical devices, as well as software.

The average experience they request is 4.8 years and most of the companies are in Guadalajara, Mexico City, Aguascalientes, Querétaro and Monterrey.

This person is in charge of programming the browser of a web page. In other words, it translates the design and visual style deaths that are previously done to semantic HTML codes.

These professions are highly required in the services and information technology, software and financial services industries, especially in CDMX, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Aguascalientes and Colima.

Incident Manager

This person manages the cycle of life of all interruptions, failures and quality reductions that are not planned in information technology services. The cities with the most contracts are Guadalajara, CDMX, Monterrey, Aguascalientes and Querétaro.

operations representative

The representative is the person who is responsible for ensuring that the operational tasks of the organization are carried out correctly so that customer services and transaction processing occur smoothly.

They are highly sought after in the Logistics and Supply Chain, Services and Information Technology, Outsourcing / Offshoring industries.

The specialist is a professional, analyst, who helps companies develop marketing strategies to identify business opportunities that result in informing, planning and executing business events.

They can work in the real estate, technology and information services industries, as well as logistics and supply chain.

User experience designer

The user experience designer is responsible for measuring and optimizing applications and websites to improve usability and create the best user experience by exploring many different approaches to solving end user problems.

The industries where more candidates are requested for this position are services and information technologies, computer software, as well as marketing and advertising.

This person is dedicated to identifying the customer’s need, as well as the business objectives that enable a product or feature. Plus, assemble a team to make that vision a reality.