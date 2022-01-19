There is something very peculiar in the Mars samples taken by Curiosity

Photo : NASA/Caltech-JPL/MSSS

Carbon radioisotope analysis is one of the most useful tools for astronomy . To begin with, it can be done aboard the rovers that we send to other planets. To continue, the degradation of carbon allows us to know many biological and geological processes. gicos. Isotope analysis by the Curiosity rover just found something pretty weird while excavating the ground in Gale Crater on Mars.

The analysis of the 24 Samples taken by the rover between August 2012 and July 2021 reveal surprising variability in the terrain’s mix of carbon isotopes. Particularly between Carbon 12 and Carbon 13.

Put like that, it sounds a bit abstract, but the point is that their ratio reveals the different geological processes a planet goes through, and on Mars those processes seem to have been quite peculiar. The researchers of the University of Penn yes lvania Under the direction of geoscientist Christopher House, they only find three possible explanations for the combination of isotopes found on Mars. . The first is that the Solar System has passed through a cloud of cosmic dust. It is believed that on its journey through the Milky Way, our Solar System passes through a region of dust every 200 million years. That event would have produced a drop in temperatures on Mars accompanied by a thin layer of sediment that became trapped in the frozen water.

Photo : NASA/Caltech-JPL/MSSS

The second explanation has to do with the ultraviolet radiation that the surface of Mars receives through its te new atmosphere. This radiation could have broken molé organic ashes formaldehyde gone to generate carbon dioxide. Although this explanation has been predicted by some geological models, it still requires more data to validate. Despite this lack of validation, the authors of the study just published in PNAS they think it’s the explanation most likely of the three

The third explanation is that the variability in carbon isotopes is biological in origin. That is, that some kind of microscopic life form produced methane that has left that mark on the ground. The problem, of course, is the same as always. Such a microorganism should have left trace fossils, and we haven’t found any such evidence.

Curiosity is still nearby and will return to the drilling area in about a month. Perhaps then you can collect more data with which to confirm or rule out these three hypotheses. [Universidad de Pennsylvania vía Science Alert]