There is an agreement between America and Paul Arriola and they are looking for a winger

For: Emmanuel R. Marroquin JAN. 18. 2022

Paul Arriolamidfielder of D.C. United, have everything ready to get to the America as a reinforcement for Grita México C22 of Liga MX; There is already an agreement between the player and the directive of the Eagles and the US national team, but with Mexican nationality, he will join in the following days.

America, likewise, is looking for a winger from Spanish or South American soccer without yet defining a name to cover that position according to information from Julio Ibáñez de TUDN.

The arrival of Arriola, with Mexican and American nationality, joins that of Jonathan dos Santos, Diego Valdés, Jorge Meré and Alejandro Zendejas, in addition to the pending winger to be defined.

Paul Arriola, it should be remembered, knows Mexican soccer after passing through Xolos de Tijuana; In addition, he won the Gold Cup with the United States National Team in 2017 and 2021.