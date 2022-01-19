There are loves that are never forgotten: Luis Romo did it again and accidentally mentioned Cruz Azul

In the preview of the reunion, Luis Romo spoke of the clash against his former team and again, when he wanted to refer to Rayados, he inadvertently mentioned Cruz Azul.

Luis Romo did it again, right on the preview of the reunion with his former team Barely two weeks after taking off the cement shirt to put on the Monterey, even though he had warned that he would only leave the club if it was to fulfill his dream of playing in Europe; did it again and inadvertently mentioned Cruz Azul.

And it is that immediately Day 3 of the Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 will make him reunite with the team in which he established himself as Champion and where he consolidated his career as one of the best soccer players in mexico, that is why when questioned about the confrontation, he wanted to answer that now it was due to Rayados, but his subconscious betrayed him and still thinking of The Machine said again ‘Cru…’, just as he did on his arrival in the north of the country, and after a smile, he corrected: Monterey.

“It’s a nice feeling nothing more, a feeling of meeting people, colleagues who achieved great things being there, but Today I owe myself to Cru… I owe myself to Monterrey and it is the most important thing, Cruz Azul is already in the pastI enjoyed it a lot, now I have to focus on Monterrey, playing against them will always be nice because of what it represents as a team, not because of the stay I had there”, pointed louis romo now as a Rayados footballer.

“It motivates me more to present myself to the fans”

Also, he made it clear that his main motivation for next Saturday’s match field of the BBVA Stadium is to appear before the fans of the Pandilla, more than the fact of knowing that he is going to face his former team: “On the subject of the hobby, I am going to present myself to them and it is something that motivates me more than the fact of playing against Cruz Azul“, he added.

Finally, when questioned about the pressure he has to see the great start of Carlos Rodríguez with La Maquina, with two goals in his account, and who was exchanged in his place, was limited to rejoice for the midfielder, being one of his companions in the Mexican team.

“On the subject of Charly, well Those who go to Cruz Azul will be very happy, I’m glad for him, because he’s a teammate, but it’s up to me to focus on mine and that’s what I’m going to do and I hope to give the best results”, sentenced.