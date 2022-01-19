their models already appear in the Eurasian database

First real trace of Apple news of 2022 after rumors and more rumors. In the Eurasian market database already model codes of new Apple devices have been located, most likely the third-generation iPhone SE and a new generation iPad Air.

Nine iPad models is a lot of iPads

MacRumors has identified each model code: iPhones are A2595, A2783, and A2784 (one code for each storage capacity), and iPad model codes are A2588, A2589, A2591, A2696, A2757, A2759, A2761, A2766 and A2777.

In the case of iPads, we are talking about nine codes. If we add three levels of storage and take into account that there is the Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi+5G range, we get six models, which suggests that maybe there is another iPad in the fray. Perhaps a new standard model with three storage variants, or the 11-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED screen.

The presence of these devices in the Eurasian database (the laws of some countries require them to be there in advance) points out that they are not very far from their official presentation. A few months at the latest, but everything falls into place so that the mysteries of those model codes will be solved in a spring event.

Image | AB