The US government could intervene in the purchase of Activision

Today marked an extremely important moment in the gaming industry after microsoft will buy from ActivisionBlizzard for almost $70 billion dollars. We are talking about a figure that has never been seen before in this industry, so its repercussions extend beyond gaming, to the point that even the government of the U.S could intervene.

Gene Munster, firm analyst Loup Fundsrevealed during a recent interview with CNBC that the transaction between the two companies will certainly draw the attention of the US authorities. But why? According to this analyst, the legislators of the North American country could see this new agreement as a monopolistic move, something that has already happened before.

And it is that last year, the current president of the USA, Joe Biden, signed an executive order, which seeks to promote internal economic competition. Essentially, this document took direct aim at technology companies that used their power to exclude competition from the market, and to “reap monopoly profits”. This is why Microsoft could be under the gaze of the US government.

Despite the above, Munster believes that the transaction between both companies should proceed without any problem:

“In the end, the deal will be done and I think that’s because so much of the noise that we’ve heard from the Capitol in the last two years has been misplaced. Specifically, [los legisladores] have been anchored in this belief of doing what is best for the consumer. And I think these big tech companies, despite the frustration of many with the kind of wealth they’ve created for themselves, are ultimately making life better for consumers.”

So yes, there is a possibility of the US government interfering in this transaction, but at the moment it seems that there is not much to worry about. Or at least the executives of microsoft.

Publisher’s note: He considered that it is valid to worry about the monopoly that Microsoft is building. And it is that at the end of the day, Microsoft is still a company that puts money above everything else, so it is time to start seeing these transactions for what they really are: new channels to increase the company’s profits.

