The time that Meré and Fidalgo played an international tournament in Mexico with the U-15 of Spain

Jorge Meré and Álvaro Fidalgo already know what it’s like to play together in Mexico. The two soccer players from América were considered by the Spanish U-15 team to play in the first Mexico Cup of Nations, which was held in 2012 with venues in the Training Center (CECAP), High Performance Center (CAR) and the Nemesio Díez, where the grand final was played.

Jorge Meré became America’s new reinforcement. @jorgemere_m4

Spain, with Meré and Fidalgo in its squad, was placed in Group B with Colombia, the United States and Costa Rica; while Mexico was in A with Chile, Canada and Nigeria, which was later replaced by a team from the Third Division.

Santiago Denia, coach of that Spanish team, included Meré and Fidalgo, both, at that time, from Sporting B Cadete, among the 24 summoned to play the contest that was held from June 18 to 24, 2012, with matches of two times of 35 minutes.

Spain passed the group stage without any problem. He debuted with a 1-0 win over the United States; later they beat Colombia 3-2 and secured their pass to the semifinals with a 4-1 win over Costa Rica.

Without Meré or Fidalgo, the ‘Red Fury’ faced Colombia in the run-up to the final, a round in which the South Americans beat the Europeans on penalties, in the same way that the Third Division team beat the Mexican selection.

That tournament was won by the group of footballers from the Third Division. However, it was also the first time that Meré and Fidalgo played together in Mexico. Spain played its four games at CECAP, facilities that are a few meters from the Azteca Stadium, a property that the Spaniards will share from Clausura 2022.