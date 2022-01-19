the supercar was severely damaged

Only 400 units of the Ferrari Enzo were manufactured in 2002. It became an exclusive piece that replaced the F50.

Built and named in honor of the brand’s founder, EnzoFerrari, the iconic model had a limited production run. With a modern design and a mid-engine 6.0-liter V-12 that ended up cataloging it as one of the most powerful in the 2000s.

By then and even more so now, the Ferrari Enzo has meant exclusivity for the Italian brand. Among other things because they were only manufactured 400 copies, of which several have already suffered spectacular accidents.

The last of them, starring in Netherlands, in a municipality southeast of Amsterdam. The images speak for themselves, and they realize that his road adventure did not go very well. Well it ended up crashing against a tree.

no one was hurt

Although the reasons for the accident are unknown, it is known that the person who was on board the ferrari enzo came out unharmed. However, the car suffered significant damage they will surely be repaired, but it will take time.

Judging by the pictures, the ferrari enzo had green license plates, indicating that the vehicle was part of from a dealer. So it can be thought that someone interested in it has decided to test its power before buying it.

It is probable that it has another explanation, but the truth is that in fact the two wheels the right side. Along with several suspension parts that were also damaged and the air bags.

Regardless of the accident, we know that this type of super sports cars they will never be underestimated. Well just remember a ferrari enzo that after colliding ended up split in half and was later sold in 1.76 million dollars.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: This Ferrari 812 GTS will not go unnoticed with its striking orange color.

Maria Alejandra Villamizar Sarmiento.



