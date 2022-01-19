The STORY behind Rihanna’s “Man Down” song, where does she incite violence?

“Man Down” It was one of the most emblematic songs of Rihanna, but not so much because it was one of her successes, but because of the video with which the single was released, which would later end up being related to a facet of the life of the singer born in Barbados.

The criticism related to this song goes hand in hand with the fact that the singer revealed scenes in the video in which a man sexually abused of a young woman, but at the end of the short film it is seen how the lady takes courage, a weapon and ends up killing that person who was hurting her so much earlier.

People could not explain why the singer had decided to make a video where she encourages women to kill whoever assaults them instead of seeking help so that the corresponding authorities are the ones that end up convicting the person who sexually abused them.

the story behind

Rihanna was a victim of abuse from her ex-partner Chris Brown, so everything seems to indicate that said video was a message for him, since his story could be very similar to that of the video, with the difference that she did not kill her attacker. The problem is that it incites people to kill in order to take justice into their own hands.

What happened on the day of the attack was that the then couple began to argue and everything ended in blows, where according to him, she was the one who dropped the first blow, but later he responded and that’s how it all ended in the beating that took place. made known in all the media.

Brown confirmed shortly after that he was sorry he had done that, as he did not acknowledge himself, even named a monster for having done that to what was then his partner.

