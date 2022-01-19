The South American right winger that America should look for in the transfer market

Finally, he presented himself to a new signing of the America club, the Spanish central defender from the Bundesliga, Jorge Mere, who arrives to compete for a position behind the bluecream, an area that has been the protagonist in recent tournaments due to its failures in the most important direct elimination matches due to the MX League. Although the defense seems to be patched up, it is necessary to fulfill the maximum request of Santiago Solari, one end to the right for the America actively collaborate in the offensive generation of the Eagles.

There has been talk for a long time about Brian Ocampo and Pablo Solari, elements that were in the orbit of the directive of Coapa, but none materialized. Specifically the case of Solari It was unfortunate, because there was a negotiated deal for him to arrive in America at this time. Closure 2022, which ended up meaning nothing when the striker renewed his contract with colo colo to play the Libertadores Cup.

All this leaves the Eagles with the urgency of getting the footballer who Santiago Solari he asked for more than six months ago, and with the clock against them they need to start talks in the vicinity to be able to form a team that competes for the highest positions in national football, especially now that the people from the capital play only one tournament.

The best option for Club América, Agustín Canobbio

The statistical account in soccer, @OmarStats, shared a performance radar of Agustin Canobbio in the last year, which shows that he is the best right winger, under 24, among the five South American leagues more important. His youth is a key point, as it would be an asset that could generate an important sale in later years. On the other hand, the Uruguayan did not continue his employment relationship with the Penarol from Uruguay, which ended at the end of 2021, so he is a free agent, and could enter into negotiations with any institution that shows interest in him. A few weeks ago it was reported in the media that canobbio interested the board headed by Santiago Baths, but so far no progress has been recognized beyond the alleged interest in the striker