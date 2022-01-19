The Samsung Galaxy S22 with Exynos disappoints in performance

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with exynos processor it just went through several performance tests. The device has marked a series of scores that leave Samsung’s own processor at a lower level than the new generations of other companies. Specifically, we can say that the Exynos 2200 is below the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and of MediaTek Dimension 9000. It seems that, one more year, Exynos will not be able to beat the rest.

The Exynos 2200 is less powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

The tests that have been revealed show scores higher than those of the chips of previous years, but remain below the current scores they achieve MediaTek or Qualcomm. The new generation of Exynos does not seem to be as interesting as we had been promised.

The Exynos 2200 He has marked 965,874 points in AnTuTu with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra as a benchmark. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 a few weeks ago he scored 1,031,302 points. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 scored 1,017,488 points.

In the case of Geekbench 5 the Exynos 2200 it gets a score of 1,108 and 3,516 in single core and multi core. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 scored 1,233 and 3,740 points in this same test, while the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 scored 1,273 – 4,324 points.

The promises of the Exynos 2200 remain in anecdote

Every year there is a rumor that Samsung has a chip capable of beating the Qualcomm on duty. This year things went further, because the arm base of the truth processor made believe that his sorpasso was possible. Now, after the performance tests, we see it as complicated.

Everything points to the Exynos 2200 will be below of the main high-end processors. Of course, it will be in terms of figures because the day-to-day experience will probably be almost identical with any of the chips of high end of 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with Exynos and Qualcomm?

A few days ago the leaks seemed quite clear: Samsung would only use Qualcomm in the Galaxy S22. The arrival of these performance tests with a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra based on Exynos raise doubts again.

We do not know if it is a specific test of Samsung or that finally there will be a difference in processors between countries. At the moment everything is up in the air. What is certain is that, if there are two processors, the Samsung Galaxy S22 sold in the US and China will be more powerful than the mobile in Europe or Latin America.