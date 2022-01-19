The Rock | Dwayne-Johnson | Actor received second dose of the vaccine against COVID-19: “Complete vaccination”

Dwayne Johnson, better known as “The Rock”, published on his social networks the exact moment in which he receives the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The well-known 49-year-old Hollywood actor used his Instagram account to share the moment with his followers and thank the work of the immunization personnel around the world.

“Round 2, full vaccination,” the former WWE wrestler wrote. “Mahalo (thank you) to all of our frontline healthcare warriors here in the United States and around the world,” he wrote. Dwayne Johnson making it clear that there is still a lot of work to do in the fight against the coronavirus.

In this way, the protagonist of “The Scorpion King” has immortalized the moment of his vaccination after announcing in September of last year that both he and his family tested positive for the coronavirus.

Joins the Extended Universe of DC

“Black Adam”, the tape with which Dwayne Johnson will join the Extended Universe of DC to “change the hierarchy of power” has a new release date. Although production on the film has not yet started, which has been delayed due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the actor known as ‘The Rock’ has revealed the film’s launch day in an epic video.

In the clip you can see Times Square in New York and several giant screens on which the title of the film appears, which was originally going to be released this year, and the release date: July 29, 2022. “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change,” is heard in the video.

In addition to participating in “Black Adam”, Dwayne Johnson He is one of the most requested actors of the moment. He will also appear soon in Red Notice, Jungle Cruise, The King, San Andreas 2, Doc Savage and Big Trouble in Little China.

