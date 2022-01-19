Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson needs no introduction when it comes to the world of professional wrestling as he is still considered one of the all-time greats. She is also a dominant force in Hollywood and brings enormous star power to any movie she stars in. The Rock has millions of fans hanging on his every word.

The Rock is also a businessman, and quite a successful one at that. He also enjoys keeping himself in the best physical shape possible. A relationship between a father and a daughter is unlike any other on the planet. Even the toughest men in the world can turn puddles when it comes to taking care of their little boy. Even the best known people are susceptible to this unique bond.

The Rock recently shared a post on his Instagram after his LIVE interview on the show last night. Crew cast on NFL Monday Night Football. Johnson sheds light on speculation in the science world as to whether he is the “mystery buyer” of the original T-REX skull, known as STAN.

After my LIVE interview on #ManningCast last night on @NFL’s Monday Night Football, there has been tons of speculation around the world in the science world ~ that I am the “mystery buyer” of the original T-REX skull, known like STAN. I am not the mystery shopper. In my home office, this is my STAN REPLICA I made and bought from my friends at the Black Hills Institute of Geological Research and Paleontological Excavations ⛰🦖

* swipe left and you’ll meet my team 👏🏾👏🏾

The Rock finally confirms that he is not, in fact, the mystery shopper. It was just a replica of the STAN mold that he had collected. In 2022, Brahma Bull believes that our comebacks will be stronger and our rebounds will be better. He is very optimistic that this will happen.

