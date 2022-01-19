the player who after so many twists and turns would stay with Santiago Solari

A footballer who would have received polls to leave Club América during the winter transfer market would finally stay on Santiago Solari’s squad.

The campus of the Eagles of America by Santiago Solari had a fairly busy winter pass market. Especially because of the number of players who said goodbye. In total there are ten: Nicolás Castillo, Nicolás Benedetti, Sebastián Córdova, Renato Ibarra, Mario Osuna, Ramón Juárez, Leonardo Suárez, Emanuel Aguilera, Fernando Madrigal and Antonio de Jesús López.

And for this extensive group of elements, there was one in particular that was always a candidate to join since the end of the Shout Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX. However, until now he continues under the tutelage of the Argentine coach in the practices carried out since December 26 at the facilities of the Coapa.

Is about Bruno Valdez. The Paraguayan defender who came to the Eagles of America in July 2016 from the Cerro Porteno of his country, was linked permanently during the current transfer book (closes on February 1), with the main team of the Tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León who drives Michael Herrera.

Although there are a few days left for the Liga MX transfer process to end, El Francotirador of the RÉCORD newspaper published that the team Monterrey Some time ago he stopped asking about the player in question, despite continuing to search for a defender. Therefore, the possibility that Santiago Solari keep counting on Bruno Valdez for the rest of the Closing Tournament 2022.

