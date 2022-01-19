The most original Suzuki Jimny has a 4-door body

It is not the first time that we have news of a modified version of the Suzuki Jimny but this time it is one of the most spectacular. It is carried out by a group of Japanese students from the Nihon Automotive College NATS who already have experience in this type of transformation. It even has its own name, Kimun Kamui, which translates as God of the mountain.

This preparation is based on a 2019 unit and has important changes since it includes a four-door body, something that forced the chassis to be retouched to lengthen the vehicle. The original was cut and some panels were added to gain space in the rear seats, although the trunk retains the original dimensions.

Suzuki Jimny campervan

The body has an extra lift of 15 centimeters and a suspension with more travel that allows 17-inch wheels to be mounted, since the wheel arches have also been widened. Other modifications are tubular bars that act as fenders as well as an extra lighting system mounted on the roof of the vehicle.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Precisely on the roof a folding tent has been mounted that serves as a tent. a gadget in the purest camperization style with which to enjoy, for example, camping days and thus increase the versatility of the vehicle.

Finally, the 1.5 gasoline engine includes some modifications to significantly increase power. It is equipped with a GReddy turbo kit that, together with a reprogramming of the control unit and changes in the exhaust system, allows a total of 125 hp (102 as standard) and 179 Nm of torque to be obtained.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io