The Morning Show Season 3: Jennifer Aniston returns to Apple TV + screens

While it is true that in her youth Jennifer Aniston achieved success thanks to her role as Rachel in Friends, now in her maturity she has exceeded any possible expectation with a magnificent artistic career in which The Morning Show on Apple TV + undoubtedly stands out.

January 11, 2022 12:12 p.m.

It’s no secret that when fans of the iconic ’90s sitcom friends they hear the names of Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc or David Schwimmer automatically think of Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, Joey and Ross. Otherwise with Jennifer Aniston, because with her a long list of characters besides Rachel goes through her mind, especially now after playing the temperamental Alex Levy on the hit Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show .

Jennifer Aniston returns to the screen with the continuation of the famous The Morning Show

As her followers know, once Friends ended in 2004, Aniston embarked on an interesting film career, until in 2019 she decided to return to television hand in hand with the platform. AppleTV+, With the program The Morning Show beside Reese witherspoon Y Steve Carell. In which she presents herself as a famous diva host of a morning show in the midst of the #MeToo movement.

After the broadcast of its second season, last November 2021, in which we saw the onslaught of the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, with Aniston’s Alex Levy going on the air while fighting the virus after being canceled after the controversy sparked by Maggie Brenner’s (Marcia Gay Harden) book, eager fans of The Morning Show no doubt celebrated the confirmation of the show’s return for a third installment.

The Morning Show season 3 will pick up on the explosive events of the last two installments , featuring the crew of fiction’s troubled morning show emerging from the wreckage of the actions of Alex Levy (Jennier Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), as part of the United Broadcast Association’s (UBA) efforts to show the constantly changing world a new image, where identity is everything and the abyss between how we present ourselves and who we really are comes into play.

The Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning hit series will star and again executive produce by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, directed by Mimi Leder and produced by Media Res studio, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films. The continuation of the widely acclaimed drama will feature the addition of charlotte stoudt (“Fosse/Verdon,” “Homeland,” “House of Cards”) as executive producer.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston return for the third season of The Morning Show

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded cast includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden, as well as new additions from the second season, Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian as Gayle Burns a news producer; Valeria Golino and Julianna Margulies.

In his first season, Crudup’s performance as Corey Ellison earned him an Emmy Award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, as well as a Critics Choice Award. Aniston’s powerful performance as Alex Levy earned her a SAG Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series. The series also received nominations from the Television Critics Association for Outstanding New Program and a TV Choice Award for Best New Drama.