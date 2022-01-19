The Mobile Hospital for the care of COVID-19 exceeded the care of a thousand infected patients. – Dependencies Bulletins

Guanajuato, Gto. January 19, 2022.- The Mobile Hospital sum during this pandemic the care of 1,133 patients per covid–19.

Of all of them, there have been 907 medical discharges due to improvement, 25 voluntary discharges, 164 transfers of patients to other medical units and 26 deaths.

The secretary of health, Daniel Díaz Martínez, made a visit this Wednesday to the facilities of this unit to corroborate its operation, since at this moment he has 10 hospitalized patients from 40 spaces that he has.

He was accompanied by the Rector of the UG Campus, Dr. Carlos Hidalgo Valadez, the General Director for Protection against Sanitary Risks, Luis Carlos Zuñiga Durán and the Director of Health Services, Francisco Javier Magos Vázquez, and members of the Emergency System of the Guanajuato state.

The mobile inflatable medical care unit that was installed in 18 hours, was inaugurated at the University of Guanajuato, Leon campus, on June 17, 2020 and received the first patient two days later.

The 1,133 patients in this hospital represent 5% of the total number of patients treated for COVID-19.

Patients from 13 to 90 years of age have been treated, at the beginning of the pandemic there were more hospitalized people aged 60 and over, later the first admissions of people between 40 and 60 years of age were given.

During the last two weeks, the hospital has only one inpatient, however, they reached 100 percent occupancy.

This hospital has several modules: four shock areas, stretcher cars, monitors and medical supplies, 40 hospital beds (in addition to the infrastructure of more than 900 beds for patients with Covid-19), an x-ray area, ultrasound and laboratory sampling; It also has a source of electricity, water, drainage and medicinal gases, as well as the proper disposal of potentially biological-infectious waste.

For this hospital, the state invested 23.6 million pesos in the acquisition of the structure and 14.47 million in its equipment, which add up to 38 million pesos.

The hospital’s modular system is installed in three days and is inflated by means of continuous air turbines, distributed around the entire perimeter of the structure.