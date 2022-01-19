The millionaire salary that Checo Pérez will earn with Red Bull in 2022

Checo Pérez was among the 10 highest paid drivers in Formula 1 (Photo: José Méndez/EFE)

With the start of 2022 also began the countdown to the new Formula 1 season. After a formidable role in the most recent campaign, where he helped Max Verstappen to first place in the drivers’ championship, Sergio Pérez is shaping up to improve his role in his second year with Red Bull Racing. His performance earned him a salary increase on behalf of his team, which placed him among the 10 pilots with the best salary.

The site specialized in motor sport, Racing News 365, published the list of the salary that each of the drivers registered in F1 will earn throughout 2022. Although he will receive more than the recent period, and is located in the upper half of the table, with position number 10, Czech Pérez is far from the USD 40 million that Lewis Hamilton will receive with Mercedes, because the Mexican will hardly reach the $8 million.

The figure is beneficial because, according to data estimated by the media The Sun for 2021, the pilot originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, received USD 4.96 million a year. In other words, throughout the 23 races he took part in on board the RB16B, he pocketed close to MXN 115 million. Put another way, the monthly income you earned Czech it was of MXN 9.6 million.

Checo Pérez will race the RB18 for the 2022 F1 season (Photo: Twitter/@RedBullRacing)

In the year 2020, when he was still racing to defend the colors of Racing Point, Pérez had a contract where an annual salary of USD 3.7 million was established. At that time, he was ranked eighth among the Mexican athletes who earned the most money. The following period, his income increased to almost USD 5 million, already with Red Bull Racing, for which he also climbed the rungs in the national classification.

Both the contractual extension that the team led by Christian Horner offered Pérez, and the salary increase are some of the fruits that he reaped for having obtained fourth place in the drivers’ championship standings, as well as the emergence of Verstappen in the hegemony of Mercedes for seven seasons. In this sense, you will be obliged to exceed 190 points, as well as the five podiums obtained in his first campaign with Red Bull.

Despite losing the drivers’ championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the flagship driver of the Mercedes team was at the top with the highest income. Behind him, though with USD 15 million difference, is the current champion Max Verstappen and on the third step the Spanish from the Alpine team, Fernando Alonso, with an assured income of $20 million.

Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen will seek first place in the constructors’ championship in 2022 (Photo: Francisco Guasco/EFE)

So much Sebastian Vettel, from Aston Martin; What David Ricciardo, of McLaren guaranteed an income of $15 million. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are still on the list with the salary of USD 12 million and USD 10 million, respectively. Valtteri Bottas, who recently left the Mercedes team, will win $10 million with Alfa Romeo, as did Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll. The next in the table is Pérez.

The lower half is completed by George Russell, from Mercedes; lando norris, from McLaren; Esteban Ocon of Alpine; as well as Pierre Gasley from Alpha Tauri; all of them with USD 5 million profit. Williams’ Alex Albon will earn $2 million. Meanwhile, Guanyu Zhou, from Alfa Romero; Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin of Haas; as well as Nicholas Latifi of Williams tie with an income of $1 million. the last one is Yuki Tsunoda, of Alpha Tauri, with USD 750 thousand.

KEEP READING:

Alfonso Gómez, the boxer who fought Canelo Álvarez and ended up bankrupt

The new opportunity for Canelo Álvarez to fight at cruiserweight

Rodolfo Pizarro and other Mexicans who did not take advantage of their relationship with soccer figures