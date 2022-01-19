The main motivation of Paul Arriola to sign with Club América

Paul Arriola, who sounds like the fifth reinforcement of the Águilas de Santiago Solari in the Liga MX winter market, thinks about a main question that motivates him to sign with Club América.

The winter pass market MX League had everything for the Eagles of America. Nine players left, among them heavy names like those of Sebastian Cordova and Emanuel Aguilera; elements that only remained in rumors such as those of Joaquin Montecinos and Agustin Canobbio; there were those who preferred to face the offer of the Cream blue, such as the cases of Brian Ocampo and Pablo Solari; those who came as Jonathan Dos Santos, Diego Valdes, Alejandro Zendejas and Jorge Meré; and subtracts the category of those who are still in talks, which occupies only Paul Arriola.

+ ALL THE MOVEMENTS TOWARDS THE CLOSURE OF 2022 +

The American of Mexican descent who is international with yankees since 2016, he is still in talks with the institution’s board cream blue to join the cast that commands Santiago Solari, who wants it to arrive as soon as possible to add it to his scheme against the rest of the Shout Mexico Tournament C22.

However, his landing would take a few more days, since it would be affected by the matches that his team must face against El Salvador, Canada and Honduras for the triple date of Concacaf Qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. That is, if everything goes smoothly, I could report with the Eagles only after February 2.

This situation is far from being bad news for the America club. According to the RECORD newspaper, Paul Arriola wants to continue present with the United States team and, for this reason, he welcomes the completion of his incorporation into the Nest, since he senses that it will be a factor in favor of his maximum goal in 2022, which is to be in the next World Cup.

When does America play vs. Atlas for Grita México C22 of Liga MX?

The Eagles of America by Santiago Solari face the Atlas FC from Diego Coca for the third day of Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX. The match that will take place in the Aztec stadium, is scheduled for next Saturday, January 22, starting at 9:00 p.m. CDMX. The transmission will be in charge of TUDN.