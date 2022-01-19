“The Lord of the Rings is the best trilogy in history”, the hobbits rap to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the saga

MADRID, Dec. 17 (CultureLeisure) –

Twenty years have passed since it was released in theaters around the world The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, the first installment of Peter Jackson’s trilogy that adapted the legendary work of J. R. R. Tolkien. And on the occasion of this anniversary, the four actors who played the leading hobbits in the film, Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, have come together in a fun video paying tribute to the saga with a rap.

The new meeting Frodo, Sam, Merry and Pippin took place on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show along with musician and collaborator Jon Baptiste. The video starts with the host of the program who remembers the anniversary of the premiere of the film, who complains bitterly and vehemently about the absence of celebrations before which for him “the best trilogy in the history of cinema”.

And after a couple of jokes in which he praises Lord of the Rings vs. Harry Potter… the song begins, entitled The # 1 Trilly, it begins with Colbert and Baptise themselves repeating a few verses together to later give way to Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan.

Dressed as authentic rappers, the clip also features the outstanding participation of Elijah Wood and the brief appearance of other stars of the saga who recorded their interventions separately from their homes such as Orlando Bloom (Legolas), Andy Serkis (Gollum) or Hugo Weaving (Elrond) which repeats even in elvish. In addition, the epic performance had the stellar presence of Anna Kendrick and rappers of the stature of Method Man or Killer Mike.

Meanwhile, fans of Tolkien’s work will be able to return to Middle-earth in the lavish series that Amazon Prime Video is developing with a production whose first season will cost almost 400 million euros and whose events will take place thousands of years before what happened in the hobitt and in The Lord of the rings.