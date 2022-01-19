The iconic Mitsubishi Eclipse from ‘Fast and Furious’ is auctioned | Photos

The Mitsubishi Eclipse vehicle from the first installment of the popular Vin Diesel saga is being auctioned. This is the sixth version of the car used in the film that also comes with a letter of authenticity from Cinema Vehicle Services.

The Mitsubishi Eclipse lime green of the year nineteen ninety five it’s decked out with all the upgrades from the movie, like the Jensen CD stereo system, Sparco seats, roof scoop and more.

Although its screen time was relatively short, the Eclipse remains arguably one of the franchise’s biggest memories. A version with bullet holes is even on display at the automobile museum of hollywood in last vegas (USA).

The vehicle is currently on the Mecum Auctions auction block and will be offered with a starting estimate of between $75,000 and $125,000, a relatively low price when compared to the orange Toyota Supra used by the late actor Paul Walker (1973-2013) in the first film and which sold for $550,000 in the month of June of the year 2021.

“Like many of these modern Hot Rods, the Eclipse is packed with details that often escape casual observers, like the custom side mirrors, the sport racing steering wheel that deletes the factory airbag unit, and of course course, the infamous diamond plate floor panels,” detail on the auction house’s website.

the so called saga angry (Furioso, in Spanish), currently encompasses nine films. The most recent grossed just over $700 million at the box office and plans to keep expanding.