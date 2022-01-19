The free game Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Arrives Unannounced on Nintendo Switch

We get a new and interesting announcement of one of the most anticipated games of the moment by Nintendo Switch users, which has been published recently. Is about Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

In this case, we can confirm that the game is already available in the Nintendo Switch eShop. It has been launched by surprise and we remind you that it is about a free game. Your download size is 2.7GB.

The first thing that strikes us about Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is that it is a free game, in which it seems that we will have payments, yes, but where anyone can start without having to invest. The title will be released on all existing platforms (mobile phones included) and will arrive in Spanish, something that is appreciated. In addition, it will have cross-platform play, which means that even if we play on Nintendo Switch, we can challenge any other player to a duel. The game has more than 10,000 cards to its credit, all represented audiovisually in an exemplary manner. Also, for those who know more about the matter, the games will use the rule set called «Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG/OCG Master Rules. What Konami showed us the other day is basically single player content and a bit of dueling. In the first section, we start by looking at the tutorial that the title consists of: a fairly complete one that introduces the concepts of the series to first-time players and allows them to immerse themselves in the world of Yu-Gi-Oh! without the need for prior knowledge. We will also have a mode called “Duel Strategy” available, which is a kind of much more advanced tutorial that teaches us specific techniques for specific decks. The game will teach us these mechanics, and we can use them in duels against artificial intelligence. As we complete tutorials and missions in the «Duel Strategy» mode, we will earn points that will give us access to new cards or customization options for our deck.

