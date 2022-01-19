“Fuck him” was the first thing Robert Downey Jr. said when he met Chris Hemsworth

The MCU has become a phenomenon thanks to the high-quality productions it has offered us for years. One of the main reasons why it has been so successful is because of the talented cast that was selected, which has generated a good friendship. However, not everything was like that from the beginning, at least according to the words of Jeremy Renner, who shares a curious anecdote about Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth.

Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye, had a recent podcast interview Armchair Expert, where he was talking about what Downey Jr. thought the first time he met Chris Hemsworth on the set of the first film of avengers.

Downey Jr. knew very well what to do with Hemsworth on the first day of recording The Avengers

Thanks to Jenner’s words, now we can know what Iron Man first thought when he met his partner Thor, at which point the popular actor suggested “breaking his legs” because he considered him very handsome and tall:

“If you ever played a sport, it was like joining a new team. I met Robert Downey Jr., I met Scarlett Johansson, I just didn’t know Chris Hemsworth. It’s amazing, but we didn’t know that, right? On the first day, we are all waiting in our costumes. It looks like it’s Halloween. We are excited but still feel ridiculous. I feel like we all knew each other in some way, except for this Hemsworth guy, because he comes from Australia. And he is the tallest, the most handsome… Downey said: We have to break his knee. We have to get it out. This guy is too handsome. He’s too tall, he’s too charming, fuck him.”

Of course, Robert Downey Jr.’s proposals were just a joke and he was probably just looking for a way to welcome Hemsworth on the first day of shooting the movie.

It is worth mentioning that this moment was not the first in which the actors met, since at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2010 Marvel Studios decided to gather the 6 Avengers for the first time to officially announce the project, although in that event they hardly had time to live together.

Continue reading the story

Fortunately for all of them, and for the fans, the cast got along from the beginning and that helped the MCU grow to become what it is today.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

(VIDEO) Netflix: The most watched series and movies in Mexico at the beginning of 2022