The famous billionaires who will leave their children without an inheritance

The world has several billionaires who have made careers in different sectors such as technology, acting and music. They accumulate billions of dollars in their bank accounts which, as many would expect, should be passed on to their children.

However, the following celebrities have been clear in saying that leaving money to their offspring can be counterproductive. In fact, they expect you to work on your own and forge your way.

mark zuckerberg

The founder of the social network Facebook is the sixth richest person in the world, based on the list of the media ‘Bloomberg’, as it reaches 124 billion dollars (a figure that exceeds 400 billion Colombian pesos).

His conglomerate owns the Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp networks. However, it is not the only area in which he has dabbled, since in recent months he changed the name of his company to Meta in order to explore the metaverse.

Zuckerberg, 37, is married to Priscilla Chan and they have two daughters. In an extensive letter published on the social network, he welcomed his first little girl and announced that he would donate 99 percent of the company’s shares to a foundation in order to promote equality.

“Our initial areas of focus will be personalized learning, curing disease, connecting people, and building strong communities,” he announced.

“We know that this is a small contribution compared to all the resources and talents of those who are already working on these issues. But we want to do what we can, working together with many others”, he specified in the letter.

Daniel Craig

The 53-year-old actor is remembered for playing ‘James Bond’ in the films ‘Casino Royale’, ‘Quantum of Solace’, ‘Skyfall’, ‘Spectre’ and ‘No Time to Die’.

Thanks to these and other productions, the Briton has been listed as one of the highest paid celebrities, according to the specialized media ‘Forbes’. In fact, it is estimated that his fortune exceeds 160 million dollars (more than 640 billion pesos).

Despite registering such numbers in his bank accounts, Craig has not been receptive to leaving his two sons the fortune.

“Isn’t there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you’ve failed? I don’t want to leave large sums to the next generation”, he revealed in a talk with ‘Candis’ magazine a few months ago.

In addition, he stated that he found the concept of inheritance “quite unpleasant”.

Sting

The British musician, singer and bassist of the band ‘The Police’, is one of the personalities with the most achievements: six Grammy Awards, an Oscar nomination and millions of copies sold in the world.

At 70 years old, he has a fortune of 400 million dollars (more than 1.6 billion pesos) that he does not plan to share in large portions with his six children.

“If they have problems, I would help them, but they shouldn’t wait for me to disappear so they can inherit,” he said in a chat with the ‘Daily Mail’ newspaper. In addition, he said that he hoped that his children would work on their own.

“I don’t want to leave them bank funds because they are a ballast around their necks,” concluded the interpreter of ‘Every Breath You Take’, ‘Roxanne’ and ‘Desert Rose’.

Bill Gates

The fourth richest person in the world, whose fortune is around 134 billion dollars according to ‘Forbes’, announced that he would only leave his children a “miniscule portion of wealth”, he told the ‘Daily Mail’ newspaper, in 2011.

At that time he said that Jennifer, Roy and Phoebe received money from his pocket and did not have to worry about anything. However, he predicted that it would not be the same when it will be up to them to decide their future.

“They will be given an amazing education and everything will be paid for. Surely we will take care of everything related to your health. But in terms of their income, they will have to choose a job that they like to go to,” said the Microsoft founder.

Gates’s position appears to have remained unchanged in recent years: “I’m not in favor of children having large sums of wealth. That distorts anything they may or may not do in their own way,” he said on the British program ‘This Morning’, during 2016.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

They are one of the most recognized couples in Hollywood; they have two children.

The 43-year-old actor has participated in productions such as ‘The Guardian’, ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’, ‘Jobs’ or ‘Two and a Half Men’.

Instead, Kunis, 38, has made a career in, for example, ‘Max Payne’, ‘Black Swan’, ‘Ted’, ‘Annie’ and ‘Bad Moms’. In addition, she has given voice to the character ‘Meg Griffin’ in ‘Family Guy’.

“My kids are living a really privileged life and they don’t even know it. And they will never know,” Kutcher said on the ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast about his little ones, Wyatt and Dimitri.

Kunis and Kutcher add up to 35 million dollars (more than 140 billion pesos) of fortune, according to ‘Forbes’, therefore, they are one of the celebrities who receive the best income.

However, the actor also assured that the money would be used for other matters and not for his children: “We will end up giving our money to charity.”

Anderson Cooper

The famous presenter of the ‘CNN’ news network is 54 years old and has a 2-year-old boy.

Due to his journalistic career and participation in different programs, Cooper has more than 12 million dollars (just over 48 billion pesos) as a fortune, based on data from the media ‘Yahoo Finance’.

“I don’t think I’ll leave large amounts of money,” he mentioned when questioned on the ‘Morning Meeting’ podcast.

“I’m not that interested in money. I have no intention of having some kind of pot of gold for my son.”

His statements join some past comments for the magazine ‘Business Insider’, in which he described the inheritance as a curse: “I don’t think I’m going to inherit money. I think it’s a silly initiative.”