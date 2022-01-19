The ‘Don’t Look Up’ Quote Leonardo DiCaprio Invented

After its premiere at the end of December, don’t look up it is still one of those productions about which all the details are reviewed. As time passes, and the work team is encouraged to share some aspects of the production, curiosities and ideas that were not known from the start are revealed. One of the most recent was shared by the film’s director, Adam McKay, who explained part of the origin of the final phrase with which Leonardo DiCaprio closes the film.

After a sustained parody of contemporary society, don’t look up It closes towards a predictable path. This aspect corresponds to the objective of the filmmakers: The feeling is that, in the face of a global threat, everyone will continue to pay attention to more immediate issues. The vision, which could be understood as something selfish, responds to that message. Among so much laughter or absurd situations there is a kind of portrait of humanity.

The final scene of the film shows its protagonists, those focused on spreading the risk that the Earth was running, gathered at a dinner. Yes, the last supper. Although they try to create a serene, almost familiar atmosphere, the tension is evident: the end is near. It is at that moment that Leonardo DiCaprio takes the floor: “We really had everything, didn’t we?…”, while sharing a resigned smile with his companions.. That ending was not entirely closed, Adam McKay explained, and it was DiCaprio himself who was encouraged to suggest the final line.

During an interview to Insider, Adam McKay detailed part of the collaboration process between him and Leonardo DiCaprio during don’t look up. The manager said:

“Believe it or not, that line at the end of the movie where he says, ‘We really had everything…’ was not in the script.. Leonardo came and proposed it the day we were filming.”

Delving into this moment and the relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam McKay explained:

“In the edition, it was Leo who pushed us to draw the line. The line was so devastating. We were trying to get the balance of that ending right. You don’t want to traumatize the audience, but you want me to hit ’em. So we didn’t have that line. It was nearing the final cut and we didn’t have much time left. Leo was there and said, ‘How about trying that line? It really felt powerful when we did it.’”

But not everything was so simple, at the time of making the decision to give the final touch to don’t look up. Adam McKay said:

“I was afraid to use it. We put it up just before a test screening and it just landed. So I thanked Leo for pushing me on that. That’s really the line of the movie. Originally the line was Jen saying ‘Well we tried’. And it was Leo who said: ‘No, it seems that it has to be something else'”.

