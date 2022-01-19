the ‘Don’t look up’ of the climate emergency

Related news

I’m a climate scientist. ‘Don’t look up’ captures the craziness I see every day. That’s the title of the article Peter Kalmus (USA, 1974) was writing a few days after the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence arrived on Netflix. At that time, during the last days of last year, this climate scientist watched with astonishment how the film captured, to a certain extent, the reality that he – and many colleagues in the profession – had lived for years. “And we continue to live it,” he says.

Kalmus answers the phone first thing in the morning, when the sun begins to rise in California. Like DiCaprio in the Adam McKay film, he acknowledges that “hates” talking to journalists and being a public figure, but that he has no choice: “I have to spend a lot of time doing activism, organizing myself and talking to the media, but it’s not my natural inclination: I’m much more introverted.”

An astrophysicist by training and a climate scientist, due to the vicissitudes of life, since 2012, he admits that he speaks publicly about climate change, either with an American media or with a Spanish one, because “is what I have to do; I love everything on this planet so much, including my children, that I can’t keep quiet.”

Peter Kalmus is a climate scientist at NASA.

Now, he works at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California, and in 2017 he published a book that has become a manual for the environmental movement in his native country: Being the Change: Live Well and Spark a Climate Revolution (or be the change: live well and spark a climate revolution).

After decades of studying the science behind global warming and the climate crisis, publishing and research, he continues to shudder to realize, he says, that “how a planet that has been stable for 10,000 years suddenly falls apart”. And he does not understand how, despite the scientific projections, data and estimates – increasingly accurate – that “show the negative implications that current human activity has on life on Earth, on human civilization itself and for the future of all, people continue without reacting”.

A decade ago it began to feel like don’t look up: a few scientists “we panic already with the first climate projections”. Others, on the other hand, “almost did not flinch.” For this reason, he says, he felt responsible for raising his voice and explaining what was happening. “I wouldn’t have been able to live with myself if I hadn’t,” he admits. Although, he admits, “I really wish I hadn’t needed it, like other people who just get on with their lives and that’s it.”

Kalmus opens up: “It helps a lot to know that I’m at least really trying. If I’m not, instead of occasional feelings of panic, I would live in utter despair“This, together with eco-anxiety, is, for this scientist, part of his daily life. Recently he even tweeted about it: “Sometimes climate panic hits hard, and today I’m really feeling it.”

Sometimes climate panic hits hard, and tonight I’m feeling it. Revolutions occur when enough people have nothing left to lose. What we seem to have with climate is a revolution that needs to happen, but there’s a time lag of maybe 10 years (no one really knows) before that point. —Peter Kalmus (@ClimateHuman) January 14, 2022

Question: What triggers this climate panic?

Answer: You know, it’s pretty unpredictable. I can’t really explain it. It may be something you’ve read or some sad thing you’ve seen on Twitter… It’s hard to explain. It is not something that happens every night.

To combat that feeling of despair, Kalmus explains that try to meditate every day. Although, he says, “it’s like exercising, there are times in life when you can’t do it as much as you’d like and then panic turns into anxiety.” And this, he says, does not allow him to work, focus, or be useful to the climate movement.

However, he warns:Panic isn’t necessarily a bad thing if it turns you on, if it makes you work harder or gets creativity flowing or forces you to act. One of the purposes of panic for us as a species is to get out of dangerous situations. So it’s not fun, but it’s not necessarily a bad thing either.”

Like him, this “climate panic” affects thousands of young people around the world -although not only-, who have begun to feel what psychologists already call ecoanxiety, something that has activated them, as we have been seeing for three years now with movements such as Fridays For Future or Extinction Rebellion. But, “we live a race: can awareness grow at the speed we need?” he warns, although he acknowledges that “climate is becoming a higher priority for many voters in many countries around the world.”

A frustrating inaction

The problem is, according to Kalmus, that most people do not understand the seriousness of the climate crisis that we are already experiencing. “It is noticeable above all in those who say that we are in a climate ‘new normal’“, he points out. “People say that this is the hottest year, but it will probably be the coldest for the rest of the life of many of us,” he says. “It is what it is, yes, but climate change is not no ‘new normal'”.

Because, to consider it as such, explains this scientist, “it is as if we were saying that it will only be accompanied by slightly higher temperatures.” But beware, this is not the reality, which is much more complex. Kalmus, with science in hand, is unable to be optimistic: “The situation will only get worse every year until we completely abandon the fossil fuel industry, which is the primary cause of greenhouse gas emissions.”

And he adds: “We need to do many other things, but at the heart of all the measures is putting an end, as quickly as possible, to the fossil industry and, as a consequence, moving away from this economic model of exponential growth of consuming more, making for the economy to grow and develop more and build more things ad nauseum”.

Scientific and technological developments, Kalmus assures, are not yet so advanced that “we can continue consuming massively and producing and growing without limit, there is no source of energy that allows us to do so without harming the planet, which is our home. “.

Right now, remember, the climate emergency is a crisis of such magnitude that “we have to act much faster than simply using less energy: we need to decrease and rethink how we organize ourselves economically on the planet“. Kalmus also regrets that practically these issues have not been discussed, neither politically nor diplomatically. Because, he assures, “I am not just talking about being more energy efficient, but literally about using less energy and accepting that we have to switch to an emergency mode, and that implies stopping doing many things that we do now”.

“People say this is the hottest year, but it’s probably going to be the coldest for the rest of a lot of us’ lives.”

The problem lies, for Kalmus, in that as a society we “lack imagination”, because “many are incapable of imagining a world different from the way things have been done in recent decades”.

Question: Imagination is lacking, but the climate emergency is already here.

Answer: There are more and more heat waves, floods, fires, rising prices of basic food and fleeing climate refugees. Everything is happening much sooner than we predicted. It is happening much faster than anyone had thought.

Q.: Will achieving a partial decarbonization of the world, as is being agreed at climate summits, by 2050 be enough?

A.: There is no safe time limit. In other words, “everything will be fine if we reach zero emissions in 2050” is no longer valid. Rather, what happens is that every day that we delay the changes, every kilogram of CO₂ that we emit into the atmosphere, makes the situation a little worse. And people are already dying from the consequences of climate change, especially in the global south.

Q.: What do you think should be the first steps to reduce the impacts of climate change?

A.: Acknowledge that things are bad enough, and that they are going to get worse very quickly. That is the first step. Because acknowledging that means you have to tackle the root problem, and the root of the problem is the fossil fuel industry. Although human beings are not responding as quickly as needed, it is what we are facing.

Q.: And then?

A.: I bet on choosing a moment in the near future when we will have to adapt as a society, and adapt our cultural norms, to the impacts of climate change. We can reassess the objective from time to time, but it is necessary to have it in order to plan. For example, we can say that we need to completely decarbonize ourselves by 2030 and from there, work backwards, that is, in six months we should have achieved X, this other by 2023, by 2024 that other goal… and thus go on reevaluating, when those dates arrive, how to adapt. Because the political and cultural will will change as more and more people panic because climate impacts are getting worse.

Q.: And when the political and cultural changes you speak of occur, then what?

A.: When it is achieved, then everything will fall under its own weight and everything will make sense. If you really want to save what can still be saved and decarbonize the planet, one of the first things you would have to do is gradually but quickly phase out commercial aviation. Those kinds of industries will have to go, simply because they are not essential to keeping people alive, any more than all luxury-related ones are, which are heavily dependent on fossil fuels, by the way.

P.: It sounds utopian or, rather, somewhat dystopian.

A.: The problem is that we humans are so absorbed by that desire for power, luxury and comfort, for riches… that we have convinced ourselves – especially the richest, the ultra-rich – that those powerful people who have all those things that are a thousand times more than the average human on the planet has, somehow they are still part of the solution. That certain lifestyles can be maintained without harming the planet. And that process of rationalization leads to a fight to prevent the kind of action that the planet really needs.

For Kalmus, the only way to achieve the changes that the planet needs to continue to host life in the coming centuries is through an environmental movement mainstream, to move away from the stereotypes of “hippies and nature lovers”. Because, he reiterates, “this is a race: every year we lose a little more.”

And he concludes: “There are more and more heat waves, more hectares of forest are burning, more corals are dying, glaciers are melting, conditions for agriculture are worsening… It is difficult to be optimistic, but how fast the climate movement manages to grow will determine To what extent will we be able to save the planet’s life support systems? It’s that simple.”

