The ‘Matrix’ and ‘John Wick’ actor is in talks to join this ambitious Hulu miniseries about a serial killer produced by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio.

As the online medium advances exclusively dead line, Keanu Reeves is in final negotiations to head up the cast of a new Hulu miniseries, The Devil in the White City. A project that was initially going to be a Martin Scorsese Y Leonardo Dicaprio and that it is based on the book of the same title written by Erik Larson in 2003.

In 2010, the Scorsese/DiCaprio duo acquired the rights to adapt the book with the intention of making it their next film together. Other projects, like The wolf of Wall Street, Be quiet or The Irishman they were getting ahead and little by little, the two abandoned the interest in taking her to the movies.

In 2019 it became known that both were still linked to the project, as producers and that The Devil in the White City would go on to be developed as a miniseries, giving more space to a very ambitious story that surely fits better in this format. At the same time, Hulu would be the platform on which the producers would be released and join the project Rick Yorn, Sam Shaw, Jennifer Davisson Y Stacy Sher, as well as the director Todd Field (Secret Games) to direct the first few episodes. For its part, SamShaw, creator of Castle Rock Y Manhattan, He joined as a screenwriter.

Thus, the miniseries version of The Devil in the White keep going. And while IMDb credits Leonardo DiCaprio as one of its leads, there is no official confirmation that this is the case. What it seems that it will be is the participation of Keanu Reeves. The first big “unofficial” news regarding this adaptation has the Hollywood star making the leap to the series for the first time in his long career.

The building built by the protagonist contained a whole structure of labyrinths, secret rooms, gas taps, traps and slides to easily get rid of the corpses.

What is it about The Devil in the White? The argument, based on real events, is exciting. Set at the end of the 19th century in Chicago, the story opposes two protagonists. On the one hand, the brilliant architect Daniel H. Burnham, responsible for designing the installation of what was the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair. The Fair was housed in a small neoclassical-style town, built entirely from scratch and known as “the white city.”

Little has remained of that construction, which was later demolished. Of the 200 buildings built, only 2 remain standing. For history, the fact that the first modern Ferris wheel was installed at the Chicago Fair has also remained and that it was one of the high points of the “war of currents” that the two rival companies par excellence of the time maintained, the General Electric and the westinghouse, with Edison Y Tesla leading their respective sides.

On the other hand, the story focuses on the also real Dr. Henry H. Holmes. A doctor who built a hotel that looked like a medieval fortress near the fair. He got it based on scams and shenanigans. And he built it with one goal in mind: to murder and torture women. The building contained a whole structure of labyrinths, secret rooms, gas taps, traps and slides to easily dispose of corpses.

Holmes confessed to twenty-seven murders and is considered one of the first serial killers in American criminal history. TOSome recent research reveals that the number of Holmes murders could actually be as high as three hundred. A full-fledged predator who used the Fair’s drawing power and malevolent ingenuity to devise an entire system to satisfy his murderous desires.

As you see, The Devil in the White it has enough interesting elements to make a powerful miniseries out of it. Hulu has before it a winning project that, if it has a large budget, can be spectacular. Now, with Keanu Reeves as one of the protagonists – it is unknown if as the architect or the murderer – the miniseries gains more pedigree. And it remains to be seen if DiCaprio finally dares to be the other protagonist. It seems complicated, as Scorsese also directs a chapter, but their participation as producers may lead them to think better of it and get down to it. Who knows.