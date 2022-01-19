the details that border his departure from Cruz Azul to return to Boca Juniors

The La Noria board has not received an offer from the xeneize team and they even hope that the footballer will no longer return

the novel of William Fernandez keep adding chapters and, If the offer that is being talked about in Argentina reaches the offices of Cruz Azul, ‘Pol’ will be sold to Boca Juniors.

Several Argentine media give as a fact that the 30-year-old midfielder has reached an agreement with a three-year contract with Boca, which would pay Cruz Azul $2 million in exchange for your pass in this winter market.

The Cruz Azul board understands that ‘Pol’ Fernández is forcing his departure from the club imago7

However, two sources consulted by ESPN assured that until the afternoon of this Wednesday, January 19, Cruz Azul has not received any formal proposal for Fernández, who has just over five months left on his contract with La Máquina Cementera.

“Nobody has offered that, only the journalists in Argentina. But hopefully (that Boca’s offer arrives)… he (Guillermo Fernández) has behaved very badly with us. He has teased us, especially Juan (Reynoso)”, affirmed a source with knowledge of the situation of ‘Pol’ in the club.



1 Related

“It’s what he wants, to leave, but he won’t leave for free,” the informant said.

Fernández, who has been in his native country since last Wednesday, January 12 due to a special permit granted by the coaching staff and the cement board to resolve “personal matters”, promised coach Juan Reynoso and leaders Álvaro Dávila and Héctor Lara , as well as the captains of Cruz Azul, who would return once they solved their problems in Argentina.

However, from the public statements of Boca executives such as Jorge Bermúdez, who assured a radio station in Argentina last Monday that they would do everything possible for ‘Pol’ to return to the xeneize team, to the information received internally by Cruz Azul and the attitudes of the same player, give more and more the idea to the cement team that the footballer is forcing his exit.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

sources told ESPN that Fernández got a tattoo a few weeks ago and it caused an infection in the thigh area, which is why he could not play on Date 1 against Tijuana.

There was annoyance at the club due to the situation, but it was expected that he could be ready to face FC Juárez on Matchday 2. However, in training on Tuesday, January 11, ‘Pol’ suffered a “crisis” and went crying towards the board and the coaching staff to request a special permit to travel to Argentina to resolve a “personal matter”.

Various sources consulted by ESPN They assured that Guillermo Fernández argued a problem with his wife, who at that time was already in Argentina, which is why he had to travel to his country and solve it personally.

Query here all the news and results of Cruz Azul.

After the “ok” from the captains of Cruz Azul and the coaching staff, the board and the player agreed on a 12-day leave without pay for Fernández, who would thus miss the duels of Days 2 and 3 against FC Juárez and Monterrey, but he would return on Monday, January 24, to train with La Maquina, in the recess work for the FIFA Date.

Today Cruz Azul is no longer waiting for the player to return, but the alleged offer that Boca will present to take over 100 percent of ‘Pol’ Fernández’s pass is., who will not leave the club for free under any circumstances.