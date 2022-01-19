The day Prince was late for a show because of Javier Bardem

In the entertainment world there are often strange encounters and unexpected crossovers. Among them is the Javier Bardem and Prince, Who they shared a dinner for which the singer ended up being late for one of his shows.

This Monday, during his visit to The Tonight Show, the Spanish actor told Jimmy Fallon an amusing anecdote that involved the musician. As reported, the incident occurred some time ago when They were eating with his wife, Penélope Cruz, and the actor Jordi Mollà at the home of the “Purple Rain” performer just before a concert.

“We were having dinner, we had dessert, then we had a drink, two drinks, and suddenly we said: ‘Nobody here comes looking for us?’”, Bardem, 52, recalled. “I grabbed, walked out of the room and said, ‘Hey, we’re here.’ ‘Oh, are they finished?’ ‘Yes'”.

Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz do not usually provide many details of their marital life GROSBY GROUP

According to the actor, they immediately came looking for them and took them to the place where the show was going to beThey were told what their seats were and the show immediately began.

“ We looked at each other and said, ‘Please! They were waiting an hour for us to finish dinner ”, he said between laughs. So that’s my Hollywood star story: I made people wait for an hour. I apologize for that”, he finished.

Fallon began to joke around with the star. “Success really went to your head,” he told her. “I swear to God I didn’t knowBardem assured. “Prince came over and said, ‘Are you guys done?’ and we said yes,” he continued.

Bardem is currently going through a great professional present. The Spaniard has just received a SAG Award nomination for his role in Being the Ricardos, film in which he acts alongside Nicole Kidman.

In the feature film, she puts herself in the shoes of the comedian He and Lucille Ball in her husband’s, Desi Arnaz. The film tells the behind the scenes of the creation of i love lucy, the sitcom that the couple produced and starred in. Directed by Aaron Sorkins, the film is one of the great revelations of this season in Hollywood and can be seen on Amazon Prime Video.

Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz and Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos Amazon Prime Video

In real life, Bardem has been married for almost 12 years to Penélope Cruz, with whom he had two children: Leo, 10, and Luna, 8. Penélope and Javier are not lovers of interviews nor to show the secrets of his marital life, that is why the occasions in which the public finds out about some intimacy are rare.

The couple tries to give the boys a childhood as normal as possible, away from the public eye and excess technology, avoiding, for example, that they have accounts on social networks until they turn 16 or a cell phone until they are “much older”.

“I think this is to protect mental health, but I seem to be part of a minority,” Cruz reflected recently, while explaining that he does allow his children to watch cartoons or movies from time to time. “How can I not let them watch movies? They have given me incredible moments of happiness since I was a girl, “he assured, also praising the work they choose every day with their partner.