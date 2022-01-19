The creator of the first Xbox speaks about the purchase of Activision Blizzard

We continue with the reactions of renowned industry after we have learned that Microsoft has bought Activision Blizzard. This time it is the turn of Seamus Blackley, for those who do not know the name, this man is the father of the first Xbox, an experienced in the hardware creation industry.

Seamus has spoken after hearing the news and has made some fairly direct statements about what this movement means. On the one hand, he has been satisfied with the purchase, but at the same time upset by how Activision has worked in recent months due to the accusations made by its employees for humiliating treatment, among other things.

Microsoft’s purchase of Activision gives hope

It annoys me that the reward for years of despicable developer practices appears to be a huge financial bonus for its authors. My hope is that the acquisition sparks a change in Activision’s culture and can catalyze some accountability for those who have so far avoided it. I strongly believe in Phil Spencer as a leader and executive. I think this is a very insightful move and could be a huge win for Xbox. There are daunting challenges in all great acquisitions. I see the problem of developer culture as the main thing, before anything else. It’s terribly, incredibly, terrifyingly weird to see little Xbox gobble up Activision. At Activision, some will still remember a young Seamus showing up and saying things about a new game console, only to basically be made fun of. Who knows if he will come back.

I strongly believe in @XboxP3 as a leader and an executive. I think this is a very insightful move and could represent a huge win for Xbox. There are daunting challenges in all large acquisitions I just see the issues of developer culture as being paramount here, before all else. — Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) January 18, 2022