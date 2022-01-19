The corset, the ‘antioversize’ garment with which Billie Eilish flirts, already has a version for boys

‘The Bridgertons‘, the period romance based on the popular books of Julia Quinn and starring the charming Duke (Rege-Jean Page) and the gentle Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), not only has it been the great success of Netflix this 2021 -the second season is already in production and a third and fourth installment have been signed-, but it has also set the trends in fashion this year, with a return of the ‘new romantic’. The “most watched” series of the streaming giant has brought back empire-style dresses (very fashionable during the Regency period in London, at the beginning of the 19th century, in which the series created by Shonda Rhimes), lace, pastel colors, floral prints, large puffed sleeves, accessories such as gloves and headbands and corsets.

He also known as “the instrument of female torture”, since since the 16th century it has been used in Europe as an undergarment to modify and constrain women’s bodies, it has been in disuse for decades for these purposes. The lace was given in the feminist protest which was planted in miss america pageant held in Atlantic City in 1968, attended by 400 women and civil rights groups who, as a symbolic act, installed a ‘freedom’s garbage can’ to which they launched feminine hygiene products, mops, false eyelashes, bras and yes, also the bras that reduced the waist and marked the bust. All accessories of “forced femininity.”

revised model

Since the 90s, with the taste for fetish fashion, corsets began to be used as an exterior accessory that now ‘The Bridgertons’ have catapulted to make it one of the must of the season (a month after the premiere of the fiction, corset searches had shot up more than 120%). That yes, the 2021 corset It has little to do with the narrow and old of the series, but now it is incorporated into the ‘outfit’ as a belt or imitating its shapes with soft and light fabrics.

Dolce & Gabbana, Moschino, Dior and Philosophy are some of the firms that have added this garment to their latest collections. Proposal that has fallen into grace even to a ‘reference’ of the new generations as it is billie eilish, standard-bearer until two days ago of the ‘oversize’ clothes and the ‘body positive’ movement. In May, she was more sexy than ever on the cover of ‘Vogue’ UK clad in a corset. In the interior pages of the report, for which she also debuted new platinum hair, the 19-year-old Californian artist showed off her curves with bra models exclusive to Gucci, its flagship brand, Valentino, Burberry and Mugler.

And it seems that Eilish has caught the taste of the garment, because the Californian artist, who is about to release her second studio album, ‘Happier Than Ever’, on July 30, has posed again this Monday with a colorful corset, providing another proof that her iconic style is in full swing metamorphosis. This time it is a allover top with ‘ode to tomato’ print, which she has combined with a white lace bra, a buttoned white shirt and many pearls… “Yes, I know”, is the ambiguous phrase with which she has accompanied the images.

Gen Z diva’s latest fad is a designer piece Meow, based in Los Angeles, which costs 225 dollars (about 190 euros).

Coincidentally, this week, the ‘Daily Mail’ reports that a fashion student has launched a corset for men, quite a revolution if one takes into account that since the Florentine Catherine de’ Medici introduced the garment to the French court in the 16th century, few men have worn it.

Inspired by gyms

The one who proposes it is visionary Zdenek Lusk, a 22-year-old of Czech origin who studies at Nottingham Trent University, in England. And apparently it has been inspired by gyms, it has advanced to the newspaper. The boy believes that many of those who go to sports centers seek to get “big, square shoulders that taper to the waist.” With this idea, he has made a new type of corset, which is made of adhesive tape with plastic covered straps. It also has an elastic toggle band at the back, instead of the traditional laces, which are there, but as a ‘vintage’ decoration, which allows users to tighten or loosen the corset to create the desired appearance.

According to Lusk, the bodice “push the shoulders and create a triangular shape. There’s no reason why this garment shouldn’t be appropriate for men,” he smirks. “It’s not just about help men hide their beer bellies. But the corset could serve the interests of all men today. It’s about accentuating what’s already there and creating a look-enhancing garment that many men want.”

“There is a whole world we can explore without losing our identity as men. I think it’s good that people are proud of their masculinity, but it can be done in a smarter way. I like the idea of wear the corset in an urban style with jeans and a bomber jacket, but my goal is to create a concept for men to wear individually in the way they feel good”, dreams the designer, who ensures that the garment is more comfortable to wear than people can think.