The Batman will be tragic and unheroic, says Robert Pattinson | DC | Matt Reeves | Warner Bros. | Cinema and series

Robert Pattinson will show the detective facet of the Bat Man in The Batman, but also the beginnings of the young protagonist. Shortly after its premiere on March 4, 2022, fans are excited to see the film by Matt Reeves on the big screen.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker