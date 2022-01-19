The Batman will be tragic and unheroic, says Robert Pattinson | DC | Matt Reeves | Warner Bros. | Cinema and series

Robert Pattinson will show the detective facet of the Bat Man in The Batman, but also the beginnings of the young protagonist. Shortly after its premiere on March 4, 2022, fans are excited to see the film by Matt Reeves on the big screen.

According to Via Yahoo Japan, the actor announced that his version of the vigilante will be very different from that of his predecessors (Michael Keaton, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck). Not only will it show him emotionally vulnerable, but it will also expose his most tragic side.

“This time around, Bruce Wayne is kind of a soldier. I don’t really know who I am as Bruce. It’s like that part of me is missing. Every night I go out like Batman, wandering like a beast through the city. That’s not normal behavior, right?

After this, he assured that his character does not even know who Batman is, but he wants to be it all the time. “I think it’s something instinctive and addictive for him. So I had a very different impression,” he reflected.

Bruce Wayne will not only play Batman, but he’ll also wield a second alias as The Drifter. Photo: composition/Warner Bros.

In that sense, he feels that there is a deep sadness because there is a great sense of loss. “He’s not as heroic as Batman has been portrayed so far. There are many tragedies in Bruce Wayne’s story in this movie. In many ways he is a tragic character, I think he has to find himself,” he emphasized.

What is The Batman about?

The story transports us to the second year of Batman’s fight against crime. As he investigates the corruption raging in Gotham City, he also discovers how it leads to his own family. In addition, a new threat arrives that will put him to the test, called The Riddler.